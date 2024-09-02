SkyCaddie scores magnificent 7 Tour wins in a row

SkyCaddie users have won the first seven consecutive eligible events on the Legends Tour, so far this season.

Seven wins, from seven different players. That’s a 100 percent win-percentage for SkyCaddie in eligible events – a stat which the brand has never before achieved at the halfway mark on the Legends Tour (formerly European Senior Tour).

As a player using a SkyCaddie has won every single event during which distance measurement devices (DMDs) were allowed to be used, it is no surprise that the Top 10 in the current Order of Merit, at the time of writing, are all SkyCaddie users.

England’s Peter Baker won the season-opening Barbados Legends event in May – continuing his dominance after winning the 2023 Race To Mauritius Order Of Merit.

Clark Dennis from the USA won the second event, the Costa Navarino Legends in June, followed by Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera at the Paul Lawrie Matchplay, and Brazilian golfer Adilson da Silva at the Irish Legends in the same month.

Jarmo Sandelin from Sweden won the Swiss Seniors Open in mid-July, and England’s Robert Coles took home the prestigious Staysure PGA Seniors Championship trophy in August, at the Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen.

Finally, South African Keith Horne won the Zambia Golf Legends tournament in mid-August – to become the season’s seventh different winner to use SkyCaddie GPS distances for accurate yardages during the tournament.

“If we were Red Bull and this was Formula One, people would be complaining about predictability!” said SkyCaddie’s James Holmes. “But this is tournament golf, which is much, much harder to predict – there are so many more variables.

“The one predictable factor so far in 2024 has been SkyCaddie GPS in the winner’s circle.”

Three of the ten Legends Tour events so far in 2024 have not been eligible for SkyCaddie use – namely the three co-sanctioned ‘Majors’ including the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the US Senior Open and The Senior Open Presented By Rolex.

SkyCaddie is the official distance measurement device on the Legends Tour Presented By Staysure. Formerly known as the European Senior Tour, the Legends Tour is the most prestigious professional Tour in the world which allows the use of DMDs during tournament play.

Tour officials use SkyCaddie’s ground-mapped GPS yardages to create pin sheets when setting each day’s pins. Legends Tour competitors can download the day’s accurate hole positions onto their SkyCaddies, and can also get a printed pin sheet for the day.

“SkyCaddie GPS gives you more chance of winning golf tournaments” said James Holmes.

“The facts prove this beyond any doubt. Because we walk every golf course to produce comprehensive and accurate data for every hole, every keen golfer will get an advantage if they can access SkyCaddie GPS yardages when playing in a competition – just like the stars on the Legends Tour.

“A SkyCaddie also helps you to play faster – for example, course management tasks such as calculating layup shots or yardages to a safe landing spot beyond hazards become instantaneous. A SkyCaddie gives you more confidence in your yardage than using a book, and unlike a laser, which is restricted to line-of-sight only, you can use a SkyCaddie in many additional situations such as on hilly courses, from the tee across dog legs or when you are out of position without a clear sight of the green.”