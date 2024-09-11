Three new clubhouses open

Three major English golf clubs have opened their new-look clubhouses this week.

Refurbishing or building new clubhouses has become a trend lately as, for example, both Lahinch Golf Club and Royal Dornoch have stated they will be spending about £5 million each on new clubhouses.

Now Royal Ascot Golf Club in Berkshire has cut the ribbon on its new-look clubhouse following major works to accommodate a busy programme of events planned on and off the course.

The club has opened its regenerated clubhouse to enhance customer facilities and the overall experience for members and visitors.

The major investment has created a new 200-square-metre outdoor social and dining area with the club also entering a multi-year partnership with retail giant Greene King, which will have supply on sale seven days a week.

The new outdoor space also features a shoe-cleaning machine and decorative fencing.

Stephen Nicholson, general manager at Royal Ascot Golf Club, said: “Our location on wooded crown Llnd is what makes the club unique to many of our existing and new members.

“We’re committed to enhancing the profile of golf locally and making the game accessible to as many people as possible. But providing an open space for visitors to enjoy our improved clubhouse facilities is equally important.

“After listening to feedback from our members, we’ve expanded our outdoor social area and deliberately positioned it to be exposed to sunlight through the day during the summer months.

“These renovations will ensure our guests experience the best our club has to offer.

“There is a real feel-good atmosphere at the club right now.”

Meanwhile, Basingstoke Golf Club is opening its new state-of-the-art clubhouse on September 14.

The clubhouse features a large bar and dining area, with a veranda that serves up panoramic views across the course. The new professional shop will also be based here, and extended changing facilities mean members will be well-catered for. Extra conference space will also allow the club to commercialise further opportunities, acting as an extra revenue stream.

Basingstoke Golf Club, which first opened for play in 1907, relocated to a new site in the village of Dummer in 2021 – moving from nearby Kempshott Park and acquiring the land that was home to Dummer Golf Club on the outskirts of the town – before work began on a new 18-hole championship course last year, which will fully open in 2025.

The new clubhouse will serve as the focal point of the club and is a statement of a desire to be one of the finest golf venues in Hampshire and beyond, with the overall project boosted by a financial investment of more than £15 million.

Architect Emily Barnston said: “We are extremely excited to see our vision come to fruition. One of the key design features of the new clubhouse is the undulating roof, which flows across the facilities. When viewed from the course, the roof mirrors the colour and shape of the distant hills, anchoring the new clubhouse to its context.”

David Green, general manager at Basingstoke Golf Club, said: “It was so important we developed a clubhouse that has a modern feel as we look to the future, but within it will be many historical references that have been key to the character and story of Basingstoke Golf Club.

“The clubhouse is quite a sight and will offer our members the perfect spot to unwind, with stunning views overlooking the new course, especially the first and 18th holes. The practice facilities will be nearby, helping to create a hive of activity as well as being convenient for those looking to warm-up before they tee off.

“A new car park will give our members and visitors more space, while the bar area and changing rooms are spacious and comfortable. The clubhouse will also be open to visitors and non-members, making it the perfect spot for families to socialise, while our food and beverage options will heighten the experience for all.”

This also comes as Matfen Hall in Northumberland has opened the doors to its new clubhouse The Keepers, following a multi-million pound renovation.