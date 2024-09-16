Toptracer launches Angry Birds partnership

Golf range technology Toptracer, and Rovio Entertainment, the creative mind behind the iconic Angry Birds franchise, have announced a brand-new Angry Birds game mode coming soon to Toptracer Range.

This innovative game mode will be available at Toptracer-enabled facilities with its monitor product worldwide on September 30, delivering an interactive experience that merges golf with the world-renowned Angry Birds game. The collaboration was facilitated by Angry Birds’ licensing representative IMG.

Utilising Toptracer’s state-of-the-art ball-tracing technology, players will team up with beloved Angry Birds characters Red, Chuck, and Bomb to knock down virtual structures and take on a variety of challenges designed to engage players of all abilities. This unique blend of digital and physical play will provide fun for families, friends, and gaming enthusiasts alike.

“We partnered with The Angry Birds franchise because it is one of the world’s most beloved entertainment brands, spanning games, blockbuster movies, animated series, and more, with over five billion mobile game downloads to date,” commented Scott Blevins, general manager of Toptracer. “Angry Birds is yet another exciting step forward in our mission to revolutionize the range experience, giving our customers the opportunity to drive their businesses like never before.”

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Toptracer on the upcoming addition of Angry Birds to their world-renowned range technology,” said Katri Chacona, head of brand licensing at Rovio Entertainment. “It’s hugely exciting that visitors to Toptracer’s 1,000-strong roster of driving ranges will be able to engage with Angry Birds. We believe the resulting experience will drive the fun factor to a whole new level for Toptracer’s global audience, whether they are already Angry Birds fans or experiencing the brand for the first time.”

With this new game mode, Toptracer and Rovio Entertainment continue to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment, creating memorable experiences that bring people together through fun and innovative gameplay.