“We anticipate significant growth”

César Burguière is the director of golf at Antognolla Resort & Residences in Italy, having previously held senior golf club management positions in Greece and Spain. Here, he discusses the improvements being carried out at the resort and the state of the Italian golf industry one year after hosting the Ryder Cup.

Can you tell us about your career path and what led you to your current position at Antognolla? What advice would you give to someone pursuing a similar career path?

My journey in golf started back in my university days in Valencia, where I juggled between my degree and being a golf professional and a teacher. After graduating, I took on a role at Golf USA, where I managed operations and had the exciting task of opening five new shops within just three years.

Wanting to expand my horizons, I pursued further education at Les Roches Marbella International School of Hotel Management. This opened doors for me to work with Troon Golf in both Morocco and Geneva. In 2011, I moved to Greece to become the golf operations manager at Costa Navarino, and later, I served as the director of golf at Lumine Golf and Beach Club in Spain.

Since November 2017, I’ve been at Antognolla, leading its transformation and growth. It’s been an incredible journey so far.

For anyone looking to follow a similar path, I would suggest gaining a variety of international experiences and always staying open to learning and adapting, as the golf industry is always changing.

What does your role entail, and how does being a director of golf in Italy differ from your other experiences in Europe?

My role covers all aspects of golf and food and beverage. I am directly responsible for the customer experience, the management of the operations, the revenue maximisation, the strategy and so on across those departments.

Italy is indeed gaining recognition among tourists as the perfect destination for a golfing holiday. This is not only due to the growing variety of options available, but also because of Italian champions like Molinari, and Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi and Alessandra Fanali (she just took part to the Olypmpics, being the only Italian female), who are achieving outstanding results in international competitions. Certainly, there are numerous reasons why Italy draws foreign tourists. These reasons, though found individually elsewhere, cannot be found collectively or at such a high caliber anywhere else but Italy. This provides us with an abundance of growth opportunities, making the experience even more thrilling.

How would you describe the current state of the Italian golf industry and its unique challenges and opportunities?

The Italian golf industry is really on the rise, especially with all the new infrastructure and the excitement of having hosted the Ryder Cup. Of course, there are challenges, like changing how golf is perceived in Italy, improving the quality of our facilities and nurturing our promising young players. But there are also so many opportunities.

We can attract international golfers and showcase Italy’s incredible culture and cuisine, creating a truly unique golf tourism experience.

Can you tell us about Antognolla for those who may not be aware? What makes it unique and how has it progressed in recent times?

Antognolla is truly a gem. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. it boasts a challenging layout and breathtaking scenery. Since 2017, we’ve made significant renovations, and we’re proud to have been named ‘Italy’s Best Golf Course’ twice.

We’ve integrated advanced irrigation systems and sustainable practices, which have greatly improved both the playability and environmental impact of the course, plus, we are transforming our 12th-century castle into a luxury resort, operated by Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, alongside the development of exclusive residences. This will elevate Antognolla even further as one of Europe’s premier destinations for both luxury hospitality and refined living.

Can you tell us about the team you have at Antognolla, and how they are helping to deliver such a brilliant experience for your guests?

Our team at Antognolla is amazing and incredibly dedicated. We have professionals like Laura Bortolato, our golf sales manager, who brings a wealth of experience and a real passion for guest satisfaction. Everyone works together to make sure each guest has a personalised and memorable experience. We’re always maintaining high service standards and constantly looking for new ways to innovate and improve what we offer.

What are your future plans and aspirations for Antognolla Golf, and are there any upcoming projects or developments that you’re excited about?

We’re focused on further enhancing our facilities, including the construction of a new golf clubhouse and the renovation of the 12th-century Antognolla castle. We also plan to host more international events, solidifying Antognolla as a premier golf destination.

Upcoming projects also include expanding our membership benefits and introducing new dining and accommodation options to offer a comprehensive luxury experience.

How do the courses at Antognolla cope with the hotter weather compared to the UK, and what strategies or technologies do you use to maintain their quality?

We’ve implemented a state-of-the-art irrigation system that efficiently manages water usage, crucial for maintaining course quality in hotter weather. Additionally, our drainage and moisture management systems ensure the course remains in top condition all-year-round.

How did Antognolla Golf start working with Costantino Rocca, and what impact are you hoping this partnership will have?

The partnership with Costantino Rocca began as part of our strategy to elevate Antognolla’s profile, and he is a fantastic person to work with. The collaboration is expected to boost our visibility further afield, drawing golf enthusiasts from around the world.

Costantino’s name is etched in the history books. A hole-in-one and a famous match play victory over Tiger Woods both in the Ryder Cup cemented his legacy; but he is passionate about continuing to help develop golf in Italy, so it really is a perfect fit.

How significant is golf tourism in Italy, and how do you think this sector will fare in the coming years?

Golf tourism in Italy is gaining momentum, especially with a successful Ryder Cup highlighting the country’s potential as a golf destination. The combination of Italy’s scenic beauty, rich culture and excellent cuisine makes it an attractive option for golfers.

We anticipate significant growth in this sector, with more international golfers discovering Italy as a prime destination.

What measures are you taking to ensure sustainability and environmental responsibility at Antognolla Golf?

Sustainability is at the core of our operations at Antognolla. We’ve installed a water conservation system that collects rainwater for irrigation, our landscaping uses indigenous plants to ensure ecological harmony and the course is GEO-certified, reflecting our commitment to environmental and social responsibility. We are continuously seeking ways to enhance our sustainability practices, aiming to set a benchmark in the golf industry.