AIR-EZE offers winter discount on shoe cleaner

Between now and October 31, 2024, AIR-EZE is offering a ‘winter discount’ on the AIR-EZE Fairway™ Shoe Cleaner.

This includes a 15 percent discount on the machinery and five percent off on trolley grilles.

The company is also offering 20 percent off on unit servicing.

An annual service will ensure a longer lifespan for your equipment, including the replacement of annual service consumable products, the use of genuine and authorised replacement parts and a thorough health check of the unit and certification of safety.

Other key benefits remain, including a 10-plus year service life, minimal maintenance required by staff and a four-year warranty on patented air guns.

Payment options are also available, such as finance options via Golf Finance, six months’ interest free and outright purchases invoiced on the day of dispatch.

AIR-EZE has now supplied 1400-plus units and clients include 78 of the current ‘Top 100’ golf clubs in the UK.

The company has more than 25 years of experience and the machines have collectively removed 124 tonnes of debris!