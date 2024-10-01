Bolton Old Links Golf Club set to demolish clubhouse

Bolton Council has granted planning permission for Bolton Old Links Golf Club to demolish its 19th century clubhouse.

The club is set to build a modern clubhouse around the tenth hole as well as 12 homes.

The Grade-II Horrobin Cottage, which is on the site, will not be affected.

The planning application said the golf club could be considered for PGA competitions if the work was carried out.

The application said: “Bolton Old Links Golf Club is seeking to improve its off-course facilities and to introduce higher profile amateur golf competitions and professional golf competitions at the course in line with those in the years of 1972 until 1998 when the course was downgraded by the Professional Golf Association and other organisations due to inadequate off-course facilities.”

Susan Priest, a councillor, said: “There is a minimal impact on the green belt and there is the survival of the golf club, so I move that this is approved.”