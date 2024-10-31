Budget ‘adds to existential pressure’ on many golf clubs

The autumn budget has added to pressures that ‘could tip the scales for many golf clubs’ in the UK, an industry expert has claimed.

Phil Grice, head of Venues at Custodian Golf, which in the summer stated that 433 golf clubs are at risk of closure, before three venues closed down in September, was responding to the chancellor’s budget, and in particular the decision to freeze income tax thresholds until 2029 at the earliest.

“The autumn budget’s income tax freeze is essentially a stealth tax, quietly raising costs for working families over time while disposable incomes shrink,” he said.

“This approach leaves little room for households to keep up, let alone invest in memberships or leisure activities like golf. Disappointingly, the budget also falls short on sustainability initiatives—a significant miss given the rising climate pressures and the heavy costs clubs face to manage their environmental footprint.

“These pressures could tip the scales for many golf clubs, especially those already vulnerable.

“Hundreds of clubs are struggling with operational costs and real climate impacts — flood risks, outdated irrigation systems and escalating insurance costs — all issues left unaddressed here. Clubs risk falling behind without strategic shifts toward diversified income, flexible memberships and sustainable practices.

“To protect the future of the sport, we need more than this status quo; we need targeted support and a forward-thinking approach to ensure golf clubs can thrive for generations to come.”