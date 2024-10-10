Cirencester’s range revenue soars after installing Toptracer

Cirencester Golf Club’s annual revenue from its driving range is set to double to a six figure amount since installing Toptracer technology in early 2024.

The club invested in the technology as it was looking to take the next step in providing a first class experience on its already popular driving range.

Prior to the installation, Cirencester Golf Club had seen range revenue grow between 2019 and 2023. Despite this, the club’s board recognised the need to innovate further, with member engagement at the heart of its decision to bring in Toptracer technology. By doing so, Cirencester aimed to transform its range into more than just a place to hit balls, focusing instead on creating an engaging experience that would encourage members to practice more often and stay longer.

Toptracer has already begun transforming Cirencester’s range. General manager Leighton Walker explained the decision as a natural progression for the club: “It was such an easy choice for our board to make with the numbers and feedback from clubs already using Toptracer speaking for themselves. We’ve not been disappointed, and it’s incredibly rewarding when you walk up to the range and see the energy and diversity of the users. It’s nice to be ahead of the curve!”

The team at Cirencester note that the technology has been particularly valuable for coaching and junior development programs, giving members more reason to practice between lessons. James Tuck, PGA teaching professional at Cirencester, has firsthand experience with Toptracer and is an advocate for its benefits. “Having worked with Toptracer both at club level and at the Swing Zone at the Open, I have seen first-hand the benefits it provides to all levels of golfers.

“At Cirencester, it provides a great tool where golfers will be more inclined to practice between lessons but also increases the fun element for anyone using Toptracer,” he added.

Since the installation, Cirencester has seen impressive results. The club projects that range revenue will double by the end of 2024, with an estimated annual income of £100,000 to £110,000. Additionally, the club expects usage of the driving range to more than double, with between 1.3 and 1.4 million golf balls expected to be hit throughout the year. The technology has attracted a wide range of users, including juniors, beginners, and casual golfers who are now frequenting the range more often.

Looking ahead, Cirencester Golf Club plans to integrate Toptracer further into its offering. Events such as virtual competitions and themed evenings have already proven popular, and the club intends to expand these activities. The club sees Toptracer as an essential part of its future, not just for revenue growth, but for member retention and recruitment.