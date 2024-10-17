Extra security with CardsSafe

CardsSafe is a cost-effective technology designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while customers run tabs or hire a product or service. With CardsSafe, golf courses can securely retain bank and ID cards, allowing staff to up-sell in the clubhouse and protect rental equipment from becoming ‘lost’. As a result, by improving security, golf course managers can maximise profit, increase spending, and reduce losses.

CardsSafe is a powerful deterrent to credit and debit card fraud and offers customers peace of mind when running a tab. Customers are reassured that opportunists cannot obtain their vital card information while they eat, sleep, or play.

CardsSafe is also a significant deterrent for dine-and-dash. By retaining bank cards in secure drawers in a unit, only the keyholder can access them, allowing secure tab keeping. Rather than insisting on advance payment, businesses can keep tabs and up-sell while they do so. Deborah Steel, the Director of the Deers Hut in Liphook, Hampshire, said, “The CardsSafe system is great for servicing customers who enjoy our outside areas.”

For golf courses, CardsSafe can help with misplacement or theft of items. It presents a solution that discourages the abandonment of golf buggies and clubs. Another benefit to the CardsSafe system is that it is easy to use and requires minimal training and installation. The CardsSafe units, which hold up to ten cards, are wireless, so they can be placed behind the bar or reception or become mobile should the need arise. For businesses offering alfresco dining or outdoor activities, the units can be carried to the customer to provide extra service that could set the company apart from the competition. The system is not hardwired but portable, giving flexibility across the site. Grant Rumbelow, the Food and Beverage Operations Manager at the London Golf Club, explains, “We utilise the CardsSafe system in our Golf Shop and Spike Bar and on-course with our Drinks Buggy. With CardsSafe, we can safely store customers’ cards whilst they enjoy their round of golf.”

London Golf Club first installed the CardsSafe system in 2008, adding additional units in 2014 and again in 2020 to assist with customer golf equipment hires on the site. The club’s catering staff also use CardsSafe to serve golfers food and drinks on the course, helping them increase revenue. Other UK-wide golf courses that use CardsSafe include Foxhills, Silvermere, The London Golf Club, and Redlibbets. Staff can act quickly should equipment need fixing or replacing because of incidents. Dani Snow, Manager at Silvermere, explains, “CardsSafe has allowed us to safely retain customers’ cards while they trial equipment on the driving range. We can trust CardsSafe and efficiently replace any damaged or lost components.”

Another benefit of CardsSafe is that it is affordable at just £9.95* + VAT per unit per month rental. Additional units can be added anytime, and complete customer support is offered.

CardsSafe is ideal for golf courses and helps improve security and, therefore, profits.

For more information, please visit www.cardssafe.com

Or contact the team at 0845 500 1040.

*Plus, new customers have a sign-up fee of £39.95 and £9.50 P&P (plus VAT).