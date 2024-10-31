Here’s three important developments from the last month in the UK golf industry

From some clubs struggling to survive to others investing in new clubhouses, the effects of a participation boost and inflation in the last few years has been felt very differently across the industry.

Several clubs need urgent action in order to survive

Despite the boom in golf participation since 2020, inflation has meant that more than 400 golf clubs ‘face the threat of closure’, according to a report this summer. In September, three golf clubs closed down.

“The boom in membership during lockdown has now subsided as economic pressures take their toll,” says industry expert Chris Spencer, particularly looking at Scotland.

However, there is still hope for many clubs, provided action is taken. Scotscraig Golf Club, for example, has agreed to open talks with prospective funding partners, Musselburgh Golf Club has introduced an immediate £100 subscription levy and Kirkcaldy Golf Club is drawing up emergency plans to survive.

A successful manager is pivotal for clubs

Two golf clubs have been profiled in The Golf Business November issue with similar stories – both were struggling, both changed how they were run and both are now thriving.

Tewkesbury Park in Gloucestershire, which was described as floundering in 2014, brought in new ownership and management, and it has now been named the number one meetings and conferences venue in the UK, while Brynhill Golf Club in Glamorgan, which saw its membership drop to around 200, has seen that figure more than double since it brought in a new management set-up last year.

Several major clubhouse projects are going ahead

This appears to be a golden age of clubhouse projects.

In recent months we’ve reported that the likes of Royal Dornorch, Lahinch, Bolton Old Links, Basingstoke, Maften Hall and Royal Ascot have either unveiled plans for new clubhouses or opened a new building.

Now St Andrews Links Trust has submitted plans for significant clubhouse upgrades at the home of golf, Prestwick Golf Club’s plans to refurbish its clubhouse in order to deliver a “world class facility” have been approved, and Knowsley Council has approved plans for Kirkby Valley Golf Course to become the region’s first ‘Total Golf’ destination, which includes a new clubhouse and a state-of-the-art two-tier driving range.

While almost all clubs have benefitted from increased participation while being hit with rising costs, the impact of these two trends are being felt quite differently across the industry.