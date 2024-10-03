Life begins at 40

We sat down with Andy Martin (AM), Managing Director and Paul Hedges (PH), former Chief Executive Officer at Foremost Golf, in the year it celebrates its 40th year anniversary. Now the UK’s largest retail and marketing services group, we discuss their evolution over the last four decades.

How has Foremost changed in the 40 years since it was established?

PH: In 1984, there was no internet. In the world of retail, our original competitor was the high street – companies like American Golf and Nevada Bobs. Communicating to members was much more difficult, and the only way to establish ourselves and remain competitive was to concentrate on collective buying between a group of like-minded golf professionals. In those days, invoices were thousands of pieces of paper sent via post!

To talk to consumers, we used to produce a magazine three times a year. Our circulation eventually became the largest golf magazine in the UK. This proved to be expensive, and the major change 15 years ago was our move from the magazine to a digital approach to our marketing and communications. The internet gave us the ability to communicate efficiently to a much broader audience, and the digital options became very attractive. The business has been allowed to grow and become more personalised while looking after the needs of the green-grass golf club retailer – the newsletters, the websites, the point-of-sale material, the offer displays are all tailored to that pro’s individual stock.

AM: Foremost was founded 40 years ago as a ‘buying group’, however now many of our members claim we are better defined now as a ‘selling group’. We operate to cater for the needs of the green-grass golf club retailer, which have changed drastically throughout the last few years. A golf pro in 1984 didn’t have to be an expert in marketing, whereas now the golf club retailer has to cover a lot of ground – be it in retail, coaching or marketing and communications. There is increased demand for a club pro’s time, which is where Foremost comes in, providing solutions that ensure that we can save them time so that they can spend it with their club members.

How has the role of the PGA pro changed in that time?

AM: The golf club pro is often short on time now and needs the ability to do things efficiently and online, so embracing software and updated technology allows them to modernise their business. For example, our unique Central Invoicing and Payment System is managed online, which is ideal for our members in using the system to save them time and help efficiently manage their business.

Fifteen years ago, the Foremost group were trailblazers for the green-grass retailer with our highly recognised Elite Marketing Programme (EMP), providing digital solutions for our members to ensure their communication is done across multiple channels, including high-level golf club e-communications, websites and social media. Communication with golf club members is crucial, more than ever before, because the pro is juggling custom fitting, coaching and marketing their own business.

Foremost has continually invested in services and digital solutions that support both our member retailers and our partner suppliers. The key strength is that our services are integrated and link together.

We’ve adapted our approach based on the evolving needs of the Foremost member retailer both in-store and online – for example our Online Lesson Booking System saves them huge amounts of time, while crucially improving the club golfer’s customer experience. We also assign our members a personal Marketing Editor, effectively an extra member of staff, who conducts a monthly call to ensure their communications are aligned with a proven marketing strategy, freeing the club retailer up again to spend their time elsewhere in the business.

PH: Digital marketing is a new string to the bow of the golf club retailer. It offers an opportunity to perfectly intertwine with the ‘buying’ side of the Foremost business model. Every season, we organise ‘exclusive lines’ and ‘special buys’ for our members, so they can offer a great price for an in-demand product. This ensures they are staying competitive but also using our EMP digital and in-store support to help activate sell-through and high margin returns.

What advice would you give to a golf club retailer starting out today?

PH: I started out as a PGA professional, not knowing where my real talent lay other than being above average at hitting the golf ball! The requirements of a golf club retailer are continuously expanding, it helps to have business acumen and software skills, as well as the teaching abilities. This is sometimes more than what club professionals signed up for. Foremost eventually became a skills bank for golf professionals, providing support to the pro so they are not swamped by the admin tasks they have to undertake. My honest advice would be to take advantage of the support networks available.

AM: Time is of the essence as we continue to evolve and meet the demands of this changing market. I’d echo Paul’s advice and remind the green-grass retailer that there are support networks for them. There are invaluable tools Foremost have invested in to make the professional stand out, save them time, money and allow them to hit the ground running. For example, our recent Fitting Event Management System is geared around maximising occupancy for lucrative fitting events, producing great results for both the pro and the golf club.

The industry has changed significantly since 1984 – what would you say have been the biggest threats and opportunities that have come along in that time?

AM: The threat is the retailer has increasingly less time to run their business, the opportunity is we can save them time by continuing to streamline the admin processes and back-office systems so they can spend more time with customers, as well as coaching, fitting, retailing and playing.

We are also embracing a very exciting and vital new area of development – Foremost POS, our own in-house point of sale system built for the needs of Foremost members, once again saving staff time and accuracy on stock entry. The system will also integrate with the group’s marketing systems, helping drive profitability and business efficiencies.

Data is at the forefront of our expanding technology – which has increased demand for a high accuracy of reporting. Foremost POS will also provide incredible information for the golf club retailer that helps drive business decisions.

What do you think will be the biggest threats and opportunities in the next few years?

AM: In terms of threats, the expectations placed on us by our members to stay ahead of the curve will be increasingly important with the rise of artificial intelligence. The pro must communicate more effectively than ever before and it is our job to assist them in doing so. Here at Foremost, we pride ourselves on anticipating the needs of our members, and I am confident we will continue to do the same in future.