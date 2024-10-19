Meet the women’s golf advocate: Cara Gainer

The Club Company, which operates 17 country clubs in the UK, has entered into a partnership with professional golfer Cara Gainer, who has been a member of one of its venues, Castle Royle Club in Berkshire, since the age of 14. Here, Cara discusses how she’s using the partnership to promote the game to women and girls.

Cara Gainer, a professional golfer known for her strength and resilience, is not only making strides on the course but also playing a pivotal role in promoting women’s participation in the sport.

With a career that spans over a decade, Cara’s dedication to fitness and well-being is evident through her rigorous training routine and her advocacy for women’s health. This is further amplified by her partnership with golf club operator The Club Company, where its collective commitment to championing its female members and supporting their wellbeing is a key focus.

Cara’s commitment to fitness is a cornerstone of her lifestyle, both on and off the golf course. Cara takes pride in the importance of core strength and flexibility, which she maintains through pilates — a practice she believes is crucial for the longevity of a golfer’s career. Her training regimen extends beyond the mat, with a focus on gym routines that enhance her distance off the tee and overall game performance. Cara trains up to five times a week, incorporating running and golf-specific exercises to improve power and explosion, essential elements for a powerful golf swing.

Cara recognises the recent surge in women’s sports’ popularity and is enthusiastic about the growth of women’s golf. She attributes this rise to increased exposure and support from organisations such as The Club Company and media exposure, which has led to more tournaments, larger prize funds and a global reach for the Ladies European Tour, which she has played the last few years.

Gainer believes she entered professional golf at an opportune time, witnessing a significant expansion in the number of events and opportunities for female golfers.

To further support the next generation of female talent, Gainer emphasises the importance of getting young girls involved in golf. “You want girls to want to play golf – it was always looked at as a male sport, but I think those barriers are now getting broken down slowly. It’s so important to get girls into junior tournaments and playing in clubs and junior clubs, and getting involved with other girls, and boys as well.” Cara says.

Cara shines a light on the Faldo Futures Series as a great opportunity for young kids to get a competition under their belt and highlights that this is the most important part of the game, and her main advice to those is to try and enjoy playing competitions. The Club Company, as a key supporter of Cara and the event, echoes this sentiment and is proud to foster a nurturing environment where the joy of competition can flourish. Its commitment to the development of young talent is evident in their enthusiastic backing of the series, ensuring that these budding athletes have the resources and opportunities they need to succeed and savour the thrill of the game.

In June 2024, Cara hosted the Cara Gainer Invitational at Castle Royle in Berkshire, where she strives to create a community that celebrates women’s participation and showcases golf as an enjoyable and fashionable sport. Inviting down many female players from across the country to join in a day full of tips and tricks, as well as a competition and Q&A which gave the audience an opportunity to see an insight into Cara’s career and her partnership with The Club Company. Following the event’s success, Cara and The Club Company hope to champion further female-focussed opportunities in 2025.

Richard Calvert, CEO of The Club Company, is inspired by Cara’s drive and determination and believes her push to bring women to the sport will be a game-changer: “In a time where women’s professional golf is experiencing a huge surge in popularity, we are determined to contribute to the momentum working with such a remarkable and dedicated athlete. It’s more than just being about golf; it’s about inspiring young women to break barriers and forge their paths in the world of sport. We believe her story will inspire young members of our clubs to embrace the sport and aim for greatness,” he says.

Cara’s partnership with The Club Company aligns with her vision for promoting an active lifestyle and supporting women’s golf. As a long-standing member of Castle Royle, one of The Club Company’s 17 country clubs, she values the organisation’s commitment to wellbeing, as well as being an integral part of the local community to ensure everyone has the chance to find their own version of wellbeing. This partnership provides a platform for Gainer to be a positive role model and to continue advocating for women’s golf, both on a professional and grassroots level.

Cara’s influence extends beyond her achievements on the golf course. Her dedication to fitness, proactive health measures and advocacy for women’s golf positions her as a leading figure in the sport.