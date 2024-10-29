Profile: Kress RTKn mowers

When selecting the right robotic mower technology for you, it is important to consider:

• Hidden costs: Are there extra charges for antennas, aerials, or ongoing data fees?

• Installation limitations: Are there restrictions related to aerial placement, such as line-of-sight requirements, and how do they impact the golf course’s beauty and aesthetics?

• Slope handling: Can the mower manage the slopes present on your course?

• Repair continuity: Is there a plan in place for maintaining operations if the machine requires repair?

• Mapping accuracy: How precise is the mapping technology, especially around hazards and flower beds?

• Versatility: Can the mower effectively navigate all areas of the course, including trees and shaded regions?

The Kress RTKn robot mower addresses all of these essential factors for efficient and effective robotic mowing on your golf course.

The Kress mower eliminates hidden costs by including an eight-year pre-paid SIM card and requires no onsite antennas, which also preserves the beauty of the course’s aesthetics.

It effortlessly handles slopes up to 40 percent and navigates varied terrains with precision, whilse creating beautiful stripes along the way. The accurate mapping technology manages hazards and obstacles effectively, and the mowers operate seamlessly, even under trees and in shaded areas. Cloud-based map storage allows for quick replacement or repurposing of units should there be repairs or servicing of machines, which ensures minimal disruption and no downtime.