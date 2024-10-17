“Real estate development takes precedence”

Joaquín Mora Bertrán, deputy general manager of Golf, Beach Club and F&B at INFINITUM, a golf resort in Spain in which revenue streams such as real estate and its restaurants are extremely important, talks about the challenges of hosting the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage and running three very different golf courses.

Can you talk us through your career up to this point?

I am a professional golfer and sports technician. For 20 years, I held a managerial position in a Spanish bank, and for the last decade I’ve been running my own company, organising sports events throughout Spain. Since February 2023, I have been a part of INFINITUM.

What are the challenges of managing three completely different golf courses?

While the designs of the three courses are very distinct, we strive to maintain them equally. All the greens at INFINITUM have the same grass variety (Agrostis), and Festuca is sown in all the rough areas. However, we currently have different types of grass on the fairways, with the goal of unifying all three courses to Bermuda grass in future.

You had a record number of green fee visitors in 2023. What state is the Spanish golf industry in at the moment?

Overall, the industry is doing well, but we need to continue promoting this sport, especially among young people. Our academy plays a crucial role in achieving this.

The INFINITUM project is one which spans real estate, lifestyle, golf and gastronomy. Where does golf specifically fit into those plans and how important are the golf courses to the success of the bigger project?

Although our real estate project has grown massively in recent years, golf still plays a very important role in the future of the resort. As we push to keep improving our standing in the world of golf, more and more players are being drawn to INFINITUM by our courses, which give us something truly unique that other resorts in the area don’t have.

How much does INFINITUM rely on revenue streams outside of golf?

In our strategic plan, real estate development takes precedence. However, it’s true that without the golf courses and our award-winning Beach Club, INFINITUM wouldn’t be the same. We must continue investing in and improving our facilities.

What can you tell us about the current and future work to refurbish both 18-hole courses?

We aim to elevate our golf courses to the highest standards possible. Over the next two years, we will invest more than €8 million to achieve this. The Lakes course will undergo a complete bunker renovation and buggy path upgrades. The Hills course, with the assistance of European Golf Design (EGD), will see a complete redesign of eight holes.

How do you irrigate the courses without using too much water?

We have our own desalination plant, and 100 percent of the water used is reclaimed. However, we also have many areas without grass, often in the gaps between tee boxes and fairways.

How have your practice facilities evolved in recent times and how important is that side of the offering to you?

As a golf instructor, I can attest that practice facilities are crucial for any golf course. Last year, we made a significant investment in our Performance Centre, and in collaboration with Callaway we’ve become a reference centre in Catalonia.

How does your new role change the way you work on the golf courses?

Quite a bite! I now delegate a lot, but I’m fortunate that INFINITUM has a team of great professionals.

How does INFINITUM market to the UK?

Primarily through specialised golf tour operators in the country, such as Golfbreaks, YourGolfTravel, GolfKings, and Golf Travel Centre. Additionally, we’ve seen an increase in travellers booking directly, and we offer accommodation and golf packages promoted through various digital marketing campaigns.

What are the challenges and rewards involved with hosting DP World Tour Q-School Final Stage every year?

This will be our sixth year hosting the final stage, and we strive to surpass ourselves in presenting the courses each year. We aim for excellence, and thanks to our team of professionals, we provide top-level service. The best reward is the feedback we receive from players and the DP World Tour itself.

You’ve recently confirmed a partnership with the ECCO Tour for two seasons, how did that come about and are you excited to host them?

The Nordic countries have always been a key market for INFINITUM. The Swedish, Finnish and Norwegian federations have conducted training camps at our facilities. To intensify promotion in Denmark and based on our strong relationship with Danish Golf, we’ve established this collaboration for the next two years, 2025 and 2026.

What are your favourite holes at the resort?

The 18th holes on each course. The 18th on Lakes, a not-too-long par five with rewards for those who take risks, and the 18th on Hills, a short par four where the second shot must be precise due to water hazards in front and on the left.