Royal Dornoch buys 50 acres of land

Royal Dornoch Golf Club has acquired 50 acres of adjacent rolling farmland for a six-figure sum and will use it to develop its Struie Course.

While the Championship Course is the magnet luring golfers from around the globe to the Highlands, the sister course is ranked among Scotland’s top 50 links.

General manager Neil Hampton said: “It’s another exciting milestone for the golf club, which will be hosting the 2028 Curtis Cup.

“With the new clubhouse project well under way, it has been apparent from member surveys that an even better Struie Course and improved practice facilities top their wish list.

“This has always been a very progressive club and I’m glad to say the desire is there to keep improving.”

The seeds of a redesigned Struie were sown when member and architect Tom Mackenzie prepared a 2013 masterplan and identified linksland beyond the 10th hole.

“Tom said this parcel of land, which mirrors the landscape of holes seven to 14, would be ideal for any further development should it ever become available,” explained Neil.

“He felt it had enormous potential to create some fantastic golf holes, and he incorporated a few into his sketches.

“We spoke to the landowner and from the outset, while it wasn’t designated an SSSI, we also ran it by NatureScot for their advice.

“Sadly, the farmer passed away and then the pandemic put everything on hold. It has been a protracted process but following talks with the family a deal has been agreed to transfer 50 of the undulating acres to us.

“We are imagining five or six holes with plenty of space for wild grasses and the heather to thrive. You can be sure it will be sensitively handled.”

With the eagerly awaited £13.9 million clubhouse taking shape near the first tee of the Championship Course, Neil has also welcomed work starting on a new irrigation course for Struie.

“The current system is many years old. Course manager Eoin Riddell has been asking for a modern system for years, but other projects, including the new clubhouse, have taken priority.

“Currently we have irrigation only on the tees and the greens, none on the fairways, and just one or the other can be on at any given time.

“We bought a big bowser so we could put some water on the fairways when needed.

“The new system will be much better on the sustainability front. We won’t be using more water; the system will allow us to target where water is needed and controlled from mobile phones and laptops.

“A key driver has been that the Struie is getting a lot more play, from both our members and visitors, which has been most encouraging.

“Word has been spreading of its quality, so we felt it was time to move ahead with this significant investment.

“There is an element of future proofing involved as we look to develop plans for the Struie and perhaps a new nine-hole course.”

In the meantime, a new par three hole with an infinity green overlooking the Dornoch Firth has been built after the 9th hole and new tees will enhance the current 10th, playing along the shoreline.

“The views looking down the new hole are stunning,” said Neil.

“It looks like a classic Struie hole and once the sand is in the bunkers the definition will be further enhanced.

“A slight delay caused by bad weather last year has proved a blessing in disguise, allowing more time for it to bed in.

“Work has been progressing well and we are all looking forward to it opening for play in the spring.”