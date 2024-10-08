Simon Thompson appointed new CEO of BGL

BGL, which runs 10 golf venues in the UK, has appointed the managing director of Warner Hotels, Simon Thompson, as its new chief executive officer, replacing Colin Mayes.

Thompson joins BGL from Bourne Leisure Group where he worked for 14 years, with the last eight of those spent running Warner Hotels, the UK-based leisure hotel business.

Speaking of his excitement at joining BGL, Thompson commented: “I am privileged and excited to be able to join the Burhill Group as CEO at such an exciting time in its development. I have been really impressed with the Burhill team that I’ve met and the culture of the business.

“It is clear that there are many opportunities to continue the successful growth of the Group and I look forward to meeting more of the team over the coming months when out and about in the business.”

Edward Clive, BGL chairman, added “Following a robust selection process the board of directors are delighted to appoint Simon as Burhill Group’s new CEO. Simon has extensive experience of operating and growing multi-site, consumer leisure brands in the UK, and corporate transactional experience. We look forward to welcoming him to the group.

“Simon will complete a thorough handover with (current CEO) Colin Mayes before Colin departs once this handover is complete.”

In his time as managing director of Warner Hotels, Thompson oversaw the expansion of the business, both through the opening of new hotels such as Studley Castle and Heythrop Park, but also through the development of all aspects of the customer experience – including dining, leisure facilities, and entertainment.

Previously, Thompson was operations director at Warner Hotels and strategic projects director for the Bourne Group (which included the Haven and Butlins brands).

Earlier in his career, he was a director for the business consultancy firm EY LLP, where he led and worked on a wide range of corporate finance and transaction projects with a variety of leisure and retail clients.

He is married to Sarah and has two teenage children (Oscar and Martha). His interests include sport – a keen skier, rugby fan, tennis player and “improving golfer” – as well as travel and music.

Thompson added: “I am also looking forward to improving my golf by making the most of the excellent facilities available at all of our Burhill Group venues.”