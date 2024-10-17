“We aim to be one of the best in the region”

Next year Allerton Manor in Liverpool will reopen its main course, a reconfiguration of its former 18 hole course and a nearby short course. It is also developing a hotel and spa, an adventure golf course and a premium catering unit, and will build a new clubhouse.

Allerton Manor Golf Club, a sprawling 128-acre estate located in Allerton, south Liverpool, this year opened five new holes on its remodelled parkland course. It said this was the first step in transforming the existing golf course into a challenging par 72 championship course.

The club has now merged and reconfigured its nine hole, par three and former 18 hole courses, to create a longer and more challenging 18 hole championship course, which is due for completion in spring 2025.

Designed by renowned course architect Andrew Craven from International Design Group, the revitalised course features exciting new elements aimed at enhancing the golfing experience. Among the notable additions is a picturesque lake situated between the new first tee and 18th green, adding to the course’s natural beauty and biodiversity.

The grand unveiling of the new five holes was celebrated in style with a captains’ drive-in event in May, where members expressed their excitement and praise for the course’s design and challenge. Kevin Kennedy, captain for 2024, commented, “The course is shaping up to be one of the best in the north-west, with challenging design and stunning vistas. The new greens are constructed to USGA standard and are fantastic, and the par five, 18th hole to finish is a real challenge for any golfer.”

Alongside the new course, the club has introduced a brand new practice putting green and a premium catering unit, operating seven days a week, to provide golfers with drinks and snacks. Complete with a scenic seating area overlooking the lake, it’s the ideal spot for pre- or post-round relaxation.

Earlier this year, Allerton Manor also secured planning approval for the development of a 66-bedroom hotel and spa, seamlessly integrating the Grade II Listed facade of the site’s former Manor House. Yvonne Jackson, director, stated “Our objective is to position Allerton Manor as one of the best publicly accessible golf and family leisure destinations in the region. The completion of phase one of our course redevelopment signifies the pivotal first stride towards realising this vision.”

In August another hole opened, ensuring golfers can currently play 15 holes, with the remaining three holes set to open for the start of the 2025 season.

The approved masterplan also provides for a new clubhouse and terrace area overlooking the new 18th green, along with an 18 hole adventure golf course. The adventure golf course will be completed and open for April / May 2025 when the golf course will also play as a full 18 holes.

Head greenkeeper Lee Dunne commented: “Allerton Manor benefits from a wonderful mature tree-lined setting in the south Liverpool green wedge. We are re-positioning the course to be one of the best public accessible courses in the north-west and the first six new holes are a huge step forwards. The course will play as a par 72 when completed next spring and we are working hard to deliver a first class product for our members, visitors and golf societies to enjoy.”