5% pay increase recommended for golf club staff

All golf clubs in the UK have been advised to give their key members of staff a, on average, five percent salary increase for 2025.

This follows extensive research by the Committee for Golf Club Salaries (CGCS).

This recommendation takes into account the National Living Wage increase, which is set at 5.8 percent in 2025, and the prevailing economic environment and the importance of golf facility staff to the overall industry.

The CGCS salary calculators also consider geographic regions, facility size, core responsibilities, club rating, qualifications and experience, ensuring recommendations can be tailored to individual members of staff.

The CGCS is comprised of representatives of the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) and the Golf Club Managers’ Association (GCMA) alongside independent golf club experts.

As in previous years, the CGCS states that these recommendations are intended to ensure golf facility staff are suitably paid and valued by their employer in today’s turbulent economic environment. The CGCS has no power to compel golf facilities to adopt these recommendations, but with the securing of new and competent staff becoming ever more difficult, the committee asks venues to seriously consider adopting the recommendations.

Alongside salaries, golf clubs are also urged to ensure that suitable attention and resource is given towards the growing concern that is mental health and wellbeing, as well as providing adequate opportunities for career pathway support, training and development.

Currently the CGCS examines the pay for the roles of the golf club manager, the course manager, the deputy course manager and assistant greenkeeper. Research is taking place to enable the creation of calculators for additional golf facility roles including assistant manager and equipment manager or chief mechanic.