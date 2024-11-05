Beeston Fields sold after 101 years

A Nottinghamshire golf club that has been in the same family since it was founded 101 years ago has been sold to a developer that has said the golf venue will be maintained.

Beeston Fields Golf Club has been acquired by the Cilldara Group, based in Henley in Arden, Warwickshire.

As well as the golf course, it also features a successful wedding events business at a venue known as the Walled Garden.

The new owner has given its assurances that it wishes to maintain the running of the two businesses: the golf club and the events venue.

Members and guests will be able to continue enjoying the facilities as usual, while future bookings at the Walled Garden will be unaffected.

Former managing director Philippa Marshall said: “This has been a very difficult decision for us. Beeston Fields has been owned by the Mitchell family since my great-uncle, former Lord Mayor of Nottingham Fred Mitchell, founded the golf club in 1923.

“My father John Mitchell was president of the club from 1970 until his death in 2013 and is remembered with great affection.

“We wish to thank the staff for their incredible hard work and dedication over the years.

“We are leaving Cilldara a great team to continue the legacy of Beeston Fields and we wish the new owners well as they take over the running of the golf club and the Walled Garden wedding venue.”

Cilldara’s managing director, Jim Kelly, stated “We are grateful to Philippa and her family for trusting the Cilldara Group with the next phase of the history of these successful businesses. We have acquired, not only two great facilities, but also a management team and group of employees who have a key focus on offering members and customers alike a wonderful visitor experience. We look forward to working with our new colleagues during these exciting times.”