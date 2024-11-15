Do your digital systems help drive your business forwards?

David Murch, Foremost Golf Business Development Consultant, highlights the importance of using digital systems to optimise business performance.

In order to stay ahead in business, it is important to look at how modern technological advances can make your life easier. This article explores the importance of using software to not only communicate effectively with your customers, but also to help you run your business more efficiently.

Online presence

Recent retail studies show that over 80 percent of people conduct some form of online research before making a purchase. In order to attract customers, your website must be easy to find, informative, engaging and able to successfully convert traffic into bookings or sales. Conduct a critical analysis of your website, as if you were a customer. Does it show your golf club and your business in the best possible light? If not, change it.

At Foremost Golf, we constantly evaluate the websites of our members and help to regularly update information, using pictures and videos. For example, when a new product is released, you cannot afford to be late to the party. Keeping a finger on the pulse is the difference between a member walking in with a new product bought from another retailer, or the sale going through your till instead.

Online booking increases fittings and lessons

An example of an effective digital tool is the online booking system, which makes it easy for customers to book appointments and golf lessons, by providing instant booking confirmation, automated data capture and regular reminders. A seamless booking experience fosters customer loyalty, encouraging repeat visits and positive word-of-mouth referrals. Foremost professionals can also offer the ability to book fitting day appointments through their online booking systems, which has a reserve list feature and will automatically contact golfers on this list if somebody pulls out of the event, ensuring the event is optimised for maximum attendance.

The most successful professionals publicise the link to their online booking through multiple digital channels. These include the professional’s website, specially focussed emails, various social media platforms, messenger services and the golf club’s own website.

Access to data

Implementing an online booking system provides valuable data and insights into customer behaviour. By analysing booking patterns, golf club managers can identify peak times, popular services and customer preferences. This data can inform marketing strategies, helping businesses tailor promotions and offerings to their customer needs. The ability to automate this data capture is an essential tool for the future in any customer-facing industry.

Enhance your custom fitting experience

With so much emphasis on hardware sales at the moment, it makes sense to use your systems to take your fitting service to the next level, going above and beyond a typical custom fitting experience before, during and after the fitting. We recommend using advanced technology in a well-presented studio to professionalise the experience, as well as allowing you to provide an unrivalled after-sales service.

Member retention

A key point to address is the reduced pro shop traffic during the winter. With fewer golfers passing through the pro shop regularly, it is imperative that golf clubs are communicating with their members through various digital avenues. In the off season, it is understandable that members will spend less time thinking about the golf club, so regular email updates, newsletters and reminders help to strengthen the link between members and the club.

For further advice on how Foremost Golf can help you and your business, email membership@foremostgolf.com or call 01753 218890 or visit grip.foremostgolf.com