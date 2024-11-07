Embracing the digitisation of golf presents a huge opportunity for UK golf clubs

Technology has barged its way into the golf industry, making clubs and organisations globally audit their current software solutions to keep up with the advanced digital era.

The limitless potential of software and technology provides golf clubs a suite of solutions to keep growing the game, their businesses, and delivering on the different needs of golfers.

In recent years, clubs around the world have embraced the digital era, investing in technology solutions that help them deliver improved services more efficiently across their competitions, retail operations and administrative tasks.

At a recent technology workshop held at Hillside Golf Club, Golf Genius founder Dr. Mike Zisman led a conversation with club managers and industry personnel from across northwest England about how software is impacting the golf industry. With a software engineering and entrepreneurial background spanning five decades, Mike Zisman brought his wealth of experience to the round table discussion, on both the opportunities and the challenges of software in golf.

“If you are in the software business, then you are always developing your product. If you do not do so, you simply get left behind,” Zisman stated.

So how do golf clubs navigate this complex and ever-changing digital age? There is certainly an increasing importance that clubs embrace the need for a software solution that not only delivers efficiency for typical day-to-day tasks, but also one that supports the growing need to offer a digital-first experience to golfers.

There are several software providers currently operating in this space. Deciding on a provider that suits your needs can be overwhelming, so asking yourself the following questions is a good place to start: What does my current software solution allow me to do? How flexible is my current system? Can my technology ecosystem be improved?

To address these questions, Zisman and the Golf Genius team partnered with Players 1st and the Golf Club Managers Association to investigate industry trends and attitudes towards the technology options at golf clubs. After conducting a nationwide survey, early findings showed that 19 percent of golf clubs said their current solution is not being improved, and 60 percent of golf clubs said integrating new solutions with other systems currently in place is one of their biggest challenges. However, perhaps the biggest learning from the survey is the importance of efficiency for golf clubs; an objective that surpasses their need to increase revenue and deliver better golfer experiences.

But why is this important and what does it mean?

A ‘Multiple Supplier’ approach refers to a club investing in more than one piece of software. Each system delivers a specific function that is considered ‘best-in-breed’, rather than one solution trying to do it all. In the survey, 68 percent of golf clubs declared that they are considering a ‘Multiple Supplier’ approach for all their technology needs, contradicting traditional assumptions that favour ‘all-in-one’ solutions. This approach allows for bigger capabilities and better services, such as live scoring and exciting formats at club-level competitions, intuitive golfer tee bookings, easy-to-use payment wallets and more.

“In other industries, there are clear industry-wide standards. For example, the financial systems industry came together and created a set of standards by which they can move assets, to increase efficiency and improve the experience for the user. Golf has the opportunity to do the same,” adds Zisman.

With an influx of new golfers, efficiency and speed are at the forefront of advances within the game. This requires software providers to hold themselves accountable for developing and responding to the growing needs of the industry. They must first listen, respond and react to what the modern game has become – a game full of tradition, yet driving forward with a digital innovation – and therefore, supply golf clubs with the best solutions possible.

Increased demand for the digitisation of golf must be embraced by software providers in order to present viable integration options for golf clubs, reiterating the focus on efficiency and usability.

Knowing all too well the importance of this philosophy is Chris Williams, the general manager at Hillside Golf Club, who attended the workshop: “It is virtually impossible to find a one-size fits all solution for golf clubs. I think most technology does a really good job, but with integrations and specialist software providers we can find the gains needed to elevate our golfer experience and improve our own working lives as administrators.”

Features such as live scoring bring an exciting element to group golf events, tee booking software allows for seamless management of day-to-day operations on the course, and personalised communications can immediately elevate a golfer’s experience. These features require smart technology, with the need for software providers to offer golf clubs more effective and proficient solutions across all facets. It is no surprise to see world-class professionals like Rory McIlroy advocating for the importance of using specialist software to make the game more fun.

So now, and perhaps more than ever before, clubs must ask what software solutions do they require to meet the growing demands of a digitally led game.