Forres Golf Club goes all-in on Toro

Forres Golf Club in Moray, Scotland has gone all-in on Toro with a small fleet to optimise operations and do more with its experienced team of four.

Before committing to a five-year hire purchase deal with Reesink Turfcare which allows the club to upgrade its machines regularly, Forres was using mowers from two different brands with mixed results across its 18-hole course.

Now, with the Toro Reelmaster 5010-H, two Greensmaster TriFlex 3400 and Workman MDX, Head Greenkeeper Ross Macleod is seeing improvements in productivity and operations and receiving compliments from members noticing the difference.

One of the reasons for the increase in productivity is how fast and convenient it is to change the cutting units in the Greensmaster TriFlex says Ross: “With the TriFlex, we can easily swap the cutting units without tools, quickly switching from greens to tees units to mow the different areas of the course. Previously, we were experiencing cutting inconsistencies due to using different machines and having to fine-tune the height of cut every time which led to excessive time wasting.

“Since using Toro, we’ve been far more productive. We can consistently mow multiple times without having to adjust the units. The set-up efficiency means we have finally freed up time because the team is spending less time in the sheds setting up the machines and has more time to be outside improving the course. We’re now getting round to doing all those small jobs that always seemed to be delayed, such as tidying up the bunkers and pathways.”

Ross has been at Forres for 29 years and as he and the team undertake a new rough management programme, he’s been particularly happy with the fuel efficiency provided by the Toro Reelmaster 5010-H.

He says: “Before we purchased the Reelmaster 5010-H, we used to cut the grass wall to wall, mowing all the roughs and fairways every week. Now, we are simply thinning out the roughs, allowing for the growth of wildflowers which enables us to cut less often and save manpower, man hours and fuel, which is just better in every way. The fact that the machine is a hybrid brings even more fuel-savings and its quality of cut really is outstanding.”

“All in all, we’re very happy with our new Toro machines,” Ross concludes. “They are elevating the quality of mowing, are incredibly comfortable to use, don’t require much maintenance and are helping us do much more with the same small team. What’s even better is it’s not just us noticing, the members have noticed the difference Toro has brought across the course, too.”