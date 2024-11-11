“It’s been mentally brilliant for me”

Five years after being diagnosed with a functional neurological disorder and shortly after losing her husband, Pauline Reid tried golf for the first time at her local club, which subsequently offered her a scholarship including specialist training and equipment. This has changed her life.

Pauline Reid lives with a functional neurological disorder (FND) but has since found inspiration through golf to improve her physical, social and mental health.

The Midlands-based golfer was diagnosed with FND in 2018 – which impacts how the brain receives and sends information to the rest of the body – and says there are days where she doesn’t leave the house. Some of the challenges in day-to-day life which Pauline faces include paralysis in her legs, tremors, spasms and memory loss. Her symptoms list is by no means exhaustive.

Having never played the sport before, Pauline first gave golf a try when invited by Julia Regis – chair of the Cyrille Regis Legacy Trust and board member at England Golf – to attend a taster session aimed at encouraging women from culturally diverse communities to try golf. Pauline visited Walmley Golf Club in May 2023 and it proved to be a decision that had a massive impact on her life.

“Before first picking up a golf club, I met Julia, who said how golf had helped her through a difficult time, which encouraged me to give the sport a go. I had also recently lost my husband, so golf provided an escape for me.”

Pauline was subsequently offered a scholarship by Walmley Golf Club, which provided her with specialist equipment to adapt the sport to her needs, including an automatic tee-up dispenser that was facilitated by head professional, Sam Stuart, who is Pauline’s coach.

This year the club also launched the UK’s first disability-designed artificial putting green, which gives people like Pauline, with extra mobility needs, such as wheelchairs or walking aids, the ability to access the sport for the first time.

Speaking about her first time playing the sport, Pauline said: “When I went to my first session, I wasn’t nervous, I was excited thinking it was a new challenge, something to challenge me with my disability.

“Golf’s impacting my life, I am networking with other women, it’s taking me out of my comfort zone and getting me to interact with people. It may seem scary at first but I am testament to say ‘I went through it’. It’s been mentally brilliant for me, it’s helped me through a dark place.

“People might say ‘oh you know golf is not for me with a disability’ but I challenge that because I had to challenge myself. Golfing is for anyone. If you have the right coach and golf club behind you and they put adjustments in place for you, anything is possible.”

Katie Martin, research manager from Brain Research UK said: “It’s great to read Pauline’s story and hear about the tremendous impact that playing golf has had on her wellbeing. I hope that many others will follow Pauline’s example and reap similar benefits.”