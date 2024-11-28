“I’ve beaten my age more than 450 times!”

An 86-year-old man has become the oldest person to ever win a club competition at his Scottish club.

He survived a heart attack and recovered from major surgery 12 months ago to become the oldest member ever to claim a trophy at Perth’s Craigie Hill Golf Club.

Retired insurance man Ian Wilson was already a multiple champion, with his name engraved on the club stroke play trophy, twice on the match play championship and he has captured the seniors’ title on nine occasions.

He was the first ever member to win both the club and seniors’ championship, in 1999, playing three rounds in one day.

Now, at the age of 86, Ian has added the Frews Handicap Trophy to his collection.

Playing off a handicap of 10.2, he posted a 3&1 win over Chris Wooley in a 36-hole final after being four down at the half-way mark.

“They did offer me a buggy for the second round. I hadn’t realised it was being played on the same day and I’m not sure Chris thought I was going to make it!” joked Ian.

“But I didn’t have a medical certificate, so I said I’d just walk on.

“It shows that anyone of any age can enjoy and win over Craigie Hill.”

Glasgow-born Ian, who played off one in his prime, joined the Hill in 1967 when a job with the old General Accident brought him north from London.

Ian is also a member at Crieff Golf Club and, until last year, he was a member for 42 years at Elie. He was presented with life membership of Craigie Hill in 2018.

“I’m the second oldest member here behind Sandy McLaren who is in his 90s and still playing in the Caley League for the club.

“I reckon I must have beaten my age more than 450 times over the years.

“I have always loved my golf since I became a junior member of Ralston near Paisley when I was 12. I was also at Largs Kelburn before my work took me south and I joined Camberley Heath near Wentworth.

“I have always enjoyed playing Craigie Hill. It is a sporty course. My wife Iris is a past ladies’ captain and our children Gillian and Elaine both took up the game here.

“Elaine went on to become a professional. After a spell in Chicago, she is back in Germany these days at Europa Park Breisgau.

“She started her career in Banchory under Ryder Cup referee and former Blairgowrie professional Charles Dernie.”

Ian, who finished second in the club’s recent Open, is looking forward to seeing ambitious plans to turn Craigie Hill into a nine-hole course come to fruition, with the blueprint for a community hub and housing forming part of the development proposal which will go before the local authority.

“In a way I will be sorry because it has been an enjoyable 18-hole test all my days here,” said Ian.

“But I think nine-hole courses, with two tee options, are the way ahead given the limitation on younger people’s time nowadays.

“We are looking to secure the future of the golf club so it can be enjoyed for generations to come.”