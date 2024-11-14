New 18-hole course to open next year

A major new 18-hole golf course will open for two months of preview play in Scotland in 2025, before opening officially in 2026.

It will be the second golf course at Cabot Highlands, formerly known as Castle Stuart Golf Links, and has been designed by Tom Doak. It will officially open for preview play on August 1, 2025.

The Cabot Collection, which has owned the venue since 2022, says the course will be called Old Petty. This course pays homage to Old Petty Church, adjacent to the property, which was established in 1839.

Old Petty will open for preview play for a two-month window from August 1 to September 30, 2025. Old Petty will offer a walking-only experience throughout preview play. The course will be open only to those who have an existing tee time at Castle Stuart, ensuring that golfers can indulge in a true links experience, enjoying both golf courses under the new Cabot Highlands umbrella.

Old Petty will offer an authentic links experience, complementing its renowned neighbour, Castle Stuart.

Preview play green fees at Old Petty are listed at £190. With Castle Stuart green fees priced at £330 for 18 holes, preview play at Old Petty offers a unique opportunity to experience one of Scotland’s finest courses at an introductory rate.

The grand opening of Old Petty will be in spring 2026, with bookings to be announced in 2025.

“We are truly honoured to serve as stewards of this remarkable land and to carry forward the original vision for the property,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, co-founder and CEO of Cabot.

“Our goal is to create unforgettable memories in magical places, and there are few places in the world more awe-inspiring than the Scottish Highlands.

“Old Petty, guided by the vision of Tom Doak, will be a remarkable addition to the Highlands’ golfing landscape. Its design will harmonise beautifully with the natural surroundings, truly elevating the land it occupies.”

Don Placek’s hand-drawn map of the site shows that Old Petty begins and returns to the clubhouse with the opening and closing hole criss-crossing fairways, a unique and noteworthy start and finish to your round.

The second hole plays past Old Petty Church before the third plays past Castle Stuart. From the fifth green, Tom Doak turned inland for the final holes on the front nine. The 10th will use the Moray Firth as a backdrop before turning inland and returning to the tidal estuary on the 14th. Like so many famous courses, a short par-three serves as the penultimate hole before returning home. The driving range will also double as a short course, an addition which has proven to be a success among other Cabot venues like The Nest at Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Canada and The Wedge at Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, US.

A recurring theme is the routing near the historic Castle Stuart, which celebrates its 400th year in 2025. The Castle can be seen from 13 of the 18 holes at Old Petty, immersing golfers in Scottish history both underfoot and in the surroundings.

Tom Doak has designed and routed Old Petty with long-time associate Clyde Johnson taking the lead on the project. Chris Haspell, a well-known agronomist and shaper who worked on the original Castle Stuart links, has also assisted on the project.