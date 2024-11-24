Royal Cromer expands fleet with Toro and Reesink Turfcare

Royal Cromer Golf Club, ranked in England’s Top 100, has doubled down on its commitment to sustainability with the help of Toro and Reesink Turfcare, expanding its fleet with three new Toro eTriFlex 3370 electric mowers and an upgraded Toro irrigation system.

Under the leadership of course manager Mark Heveran, who joined the club in 2010, Royal Cromer in Norfolk has already made impressive strides in terms of sustainability, working in collaboration with the R&A’s sustainable agronomy team, and reducing herbicide, pesticide, fungicide, and water use across its maritime, clifftop course.

Additionally, Royal Cromer has cut nitrogen inputs by over two-thirds and transformed the botanical composition of its turf, favouring bents and fescues for their improved resistance to drought, disease, erosion, and compaction.

As Mark explains, the next step on Royal Cromer’s green mission had to be investing in three new powerful Toro eTriFlex 3370 all-electric mowers, supplied by Reesink: “Being a Top 100 English club, we have more eyes on us than ever, so there’s never been a better time to upgrade our existing fleet.

“Two of the mowers are eight-bladed and set up for tees and surrounds, while the other is eleven-bladed and perfect for greens,” he continues. “And the benefit with this setup is that they’re fully interchangeable.

“We can easily swap the different units from one machine to another, giving us real versatility on the course. Each eTriFlex 3370 comes fully loaded with grooming brushes, which allow us to tiller the turf, removing any debris and preparing the grass leaf for the perfect cut. These mowers have been excellent so far, and the advancement in quality of cut is truly phenomenal.”

Given the course’s challenging clifftop terrain, safety is a key consideration for Royal Cromer, and one Mark takes seriously. “All our new Toro mowers are equipped with three-wheel drive kits,” he reveals. “For our coastal course, with its ranging undulations, these are perfect; the machines stick to the ground, so there are no sliding issues – which gives me peace of mind.”

In addition to the mowers, Royal Cromer has upgraded its existing Toro irrigation system. As part of the club’s mission to improve its biodiversity, Mark and the team are replacing artificial walkways with new natural alternatives, which will, of course, require irrigation.

“Although we’ve added more sprinkler heads, we’re using the most up-to-date Lynx software from Toro to monitor and optimise our water usage,” explains Mark. “For the last 10 years, it has helped us reduce our water outputs significantly, monitoring and delivering our irrigation, right down to the millimetre.”

Indeed, Royal Cromer’s commitment to sustainability is part of a broader vision for the club’s promising future. “We’re setting up Royal Cromer for hundreds of years to come,” says Mark. “I see myself and my dedicated team as the custodians of this golf course, following in the footsteps of greats like Old Tom Morris, who played an important role in designing our course. And our goal is to take people on a journey, through a historic coastal golf course, while ensuring we operate as sustainably as possible.”