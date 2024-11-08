Scottish golf club receives £290k to rebuild clubhouse

A golf club in Scotland has received a grant of £290,000 – 60 percent of the cost of the project – to rebuild a new clubhouse featuring solar panels and energy-efficient lighting.

The award to Leadhills Golf Club has been made by renewable energy firm OnPath Energy, which says this is the largest grant it has ever awarded to a golf club.

The South Lanarkshire venue plans to rebuild a new, energy-efficient clubhouse and storage unit, alongside implementing green energy solutions, which will cost in total £440,357. The grant was awarded by South Lanarkshire Council’s Renewable Energy Fund (REF).

A treasured community asset for over 85 years, Leadhills Golf Club – which at 1,500 feet above sea level is the highest golf course in Scotland – has recently received planning permission for the new clubhouse and is now preparing to move to the next stage of tendering for the project.

The funding will support a range of sustainable technologies, including solar panels, energy-efficient lighting and upgraded heating systems, to minimise the club’s carbon footprint.

The club collaborates closely with local businesses, such as the village hotel and Airbnb providers, which purchase memberships for their guests, encouraging tourism and supporting the wider local economy.

Amanda Davis, development officer for Leadhills Golf Club, said: “This is an incredible step forward for us. The grant means we can move ahead with our plans to rebuild a new, sustainable clubhouse that not only meets the needs of our members but also serves the broader community.

“We’ve had tremendous support from locals, businesses, and schools, all of whom see this project as a key part of the future for Leadhills. The energy solutions we are incorporating will ensure we remain a focal point for the village while leading the way in sustainable tourism.”

Councillor Robert Brown from South Lanarkshire Council said: “The REF fund is about more than just providing financial support – it’s about creating long-term benefits for communities. By helping Leadhills Golf Club modernise its facilities and adopt sustainable practices, the fund is not only helping to preserve an important part of local heritage but also contributing to the economic vitality of the area.”

Aileen McCreadie, partnerships and community manager at OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables), said: “This is our largest single grant award yet and reflects our commitment to supporting projects that combine sustainability with community benefit.

“Leadhills Golf Club is a key part of life in this area, and we’re excited to help make their new clubhouse a beacon of green energy solutions. This project is a perfect example of how renewable energy can support local communities while promoting sustainable tourism and economic development.”