They’ve come home

Brynhill Golf Club was facing an uncertain future when its membership dropped to around 200. Last year it appointed a new manager, who went about improving the club’s marketing and investing in new course machinery and the club’s indoor academy. Membership has since more than doubled. And, to top it all off, both he, and his PGA professional brother, who is now the club’s director of golf, were junior members at Brynhill in the 1980s.

Nestled in the picturesque seaside town of Barry, South Wales — a town made famous by the beloved sitcom Gavin & Stacey — Brynhill Golf Club holds its own special place in the hearts of golf enthusiasts. Beyond the TV spotlight, this historic club, with its stunning views over the Vale of Glamorgan, has cultivated a legacy of nurturing exceptional talent, producing junior golfers who have gone on to achieve remarkable careers on the global stage.

Among these standouts is Stephen Dodd, a two-time European Tour winner, World Cup winner, and most recently, a Senior Open champion. Calvin O’Carroll, another Brynhill product, captured the British Boys Championship and enjoyed an illustrious teaching career at La Manga Golf Club. Kyron Sullivan gained European Tour status and claimed victory on the Challenge Tour, while Iestyn Taylor made headlines by qualifying as an amateur for the Open Championship. Remarkably, all of these golfers remain honorary and participating members to this day.

Brynhill has also been the training ground for many others who have earned EuroPro Tour status and international and county honors, cementing its reputation as a cornerstone of golfing excellence in the region.

Forty years ago, an 11-year-old Leon Warne first stepped onto the greens of Brynhill Golf Club, brimming with dreams and ambition. Two years later, his younger brother, Scott Warne, joined him on the course that would soon become their second home. Both brothers played competitively through the junior ranks, earning county honors and other accolades. For them, Brynhill was more than just a golf club — it was a community where they learned the values of perseverance, respect, teamwork and sportsmanship.

Little did they know that decades later, they would return to the place that nurtured their love for the game, this time in leadership positions, steering the club into a new era.

In recent years, Brynhill Golf Club faced challenges familiar to many traditional golf clubs. Membership had dwindled to around 200, the facilities were aging and the course that once thrived with life began to show its wear. The future of Brynhill appeared uncertain, and it seemed as though the club’s best days were behind it. However, Scott’s vocal passion for the club and his clear vision for its potential caught the attention of then-chairman John Giles, who recognised that Scott might be the catalyst for change that Brynhill desperately needed.

In May 2023, Scott Warne took on the role of general manager, initially in a part-time, consultancy capacity due to the financial constraints of the club and his existing business commitments. Despite these challenges, his commitment to Brynhill quickly transformed his role into a full-fledged passion project, albeit still in part-time hours.

One of the first decisions Scott made was to commit to replacing the club’s aged machinery — a critical move to improve the course’s aesthetics and playability. “We are 50 percent through the replacement programme, and already the new machines, with better technology, are proving their worth,” Scott notes. “The difference in course aesthetics is clear, and it’s an investment that’s paying off in enhancing the overall member experience.”

Faced with limited revenue, aging facilities and services in need of significant attention, Scott’s task was daunting. Yet, with a deep-rooted love for the club and a strong background in digital business and brand marketing, he embarked on a mission to breathe new life into Brynhill.

“I was apprehensive about taking on the role, but I believed in the potential of Brynhill and knew it could become one of the best venues for golf in South Wales,” Scott reflects. “The course layout is certainly up there as one of the best, and it’s a fun, challenging course to play and great for improving your health and fitness. I read a comment on our social media page the other day that said — if you think you’re good and want to test your game, come and play Brynhill.”

Scott’s first step was to detach himself from being a member and view the club with fresh eyes. From this perspective, he identified the obvious flaws and, with the invaluable support of experienced office manager Nicky Duval, began addressing them one by one. “Nicky has been a great support in helping get Brynhill back on track, and the club is lucky to have her on board. Her work ethic and desire to make Brynhill a thriving success are unwavering,” Scott says.

One of the first major fixes was the club’s website, which Scott, drawing on his digital expertise and branding background, completely redesigned and continues to run. This, combined with a strong social media presence, proved invaluable in kickstarting the club’s revival. From day one, Scott maintained a list of ongoing projects aimed at improving the club. “This project list grows, and so it should — that’s how we know we’re moving forward and securing our future,” he explains. “Some projects are bigger than others and will take significant funds to achieve, but one thing I do know is that we do everything we can to make them happen.”

The results have been nothing short of remarkable. In just 15 months, Brynhill Golf Club had undergone a transformative journey and more than doubled its membership base. Also, thanks to a Sport Wales grant and the generosity of a handful of members, a state-of-the-art indoor academy was installed, complete with a Falcon Foresight simulator and a 5.2-metre screen, providing members with a cutting-edge golfing experience. Visitors and manufacturer representatives alike have commented that it’s among the best simulation rooms in the UK and a great facility for club members. A brand new pro shop fit out was also undertaken and this is conveniently within the same building as the indoor academy. Scott added: “I know of some clubs who have completely come away from having a traditional pro-shop or even taken it in-house. I feel this is a big mistake and from the outset I had a vision of the pro shop and academy being the hub of the club, a welcome space where any members or visitors can go and get the information or services they need, it’s part of their membership package in my opinion and having expert PGA professionals on hand should be at the forefront of any good club ”

Under the skilled direction of course manager Richard Hatcher, now in his second year in the position and along with his team of four green staff, the course has begun to reveal its true colours as a challenging layout designed by the legendary Dave Thomas. With a newly revamped website, strategic social media management, unique marketing strategies and a unified team of staff across all departments pulling in the same direction, the club’s membership numbers have climbed from a struggling base of 200 to a thriving community of over 400 golfers. The ladies’ section is growing thanks to a New2Golf scheme run by some dedicated lady members and the junior programme, once nearly extinct, has surged to 83 young members, thanks in part to the dedication of Joel Hutton and Tom Wilcox, two volunteer members who generously give their time.

The story takes an even more poignant turn with the return of Leon Warne, who joined Brynhill as the PGA professional and director of golf in June this year. Together, the Warne brothers have come full circle, returning to the club that started their journey in golf. “Having my brother as PGA pro and director of golf at Brynhill is very comforting for me. I’m already drawing from his 30-plus years of experience as a PGA pro at other clubs — there’s not much he hasn’t seen in golf. The difference he has made at Brynhill in just a few short months is outstanding. The shop is busy, and members and visitors are heavily supporting both the shop and academy. The vastly improved service levels for our members and visitors from both Leon and our second fully qualified PGA pro, Jordan Taylor, are so good to see. I am immensely proud and lucky to be working with Leon, and being able to bounce ideas around with someone who has seen it all gives me great confidence that what we are working towards are the right things”.

Leon brings over 30 years of invaluable experience to the club. His journey began in 1992 as the head assistant professional at Peterstone Lakes Golf Club, swiftly followed by a prestigious role at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, where he contributed to the preparation and execution of high-profile events, including the Walker Cup.

In 1997, Leon’s talent led him to become the head professional at The Grove Golf Club in South Wales, where he became the youngest PGA professional in Wales to assume such a role. His dedication and expertise shone through during his 20-year tenure before he moved to Pontypool Golf Club as head professional. There, he spearheaded the development of an indoor golf academy business, offering custom fitting services and elite coaching. Leon’s remarkable career is further underscored by numerous accolades, including recognition for his outstanding contributions to junior golf development. He has also made his mark as a player with accolades in junior golf and west region PGA events. With a wealth of experience in managing top-tier professional shops, Leon’s addition to Brynhill Golf Club promises to elevate the member experience to new heights. Notably, Leon has been recognised by Ping for his exceptional work as an elite fitting centre, demonstrating his proficiency in providing tailored equipment solutions. His adept management of a thriving golf shop, complete with the latest equipment, shoes, clothing and accessories, speaks volumes about his dedication to delivering excellence to club members and visitors alike. With Leon at the helm, members and visitors alike can look forward to access to a fully stocked pro shop, complemented by a club fitting service and top-notch coaching. His vision and expertise will play a key role in shaping Brynhill’s future.

Leon commented: “It is with great enthusiasm and dedication that I step into the role of director of golf at Brynhill Golf Club. It’s been great to hear all the positive work that’s gone on in the recent year at Brynhill. I am deeply honoured to be given this role and to be entrusted with this responsibility at a golf club where It all began for me as a junior golfer. My goal is to enhance the experience for all members, whether through personalised instruction, organising exciting events or simply being a reliable resource for all your golfing needs. I’m also looking forward to working with Scott and the rest of the team at Brynhill Golf Club that will help us to lift the club to new heights of excellence.”

The brothers’ shared vision and leadership are not only helping to restore Brynhill to its former glory but have also set the stage for a prosperous future. Under their guidance and with a small management committee, Brynhill Golf Club is now experiencing revenue growth in all departments, and the outlook is brighter than it has been in years. Scott is particularly optimistic about the evolving business model: “I see the business model changing and adapting. I want to utilise the clubhouse and function rooms better to attract more weddings, functions and events that will generate the revenue needed to increase course budgets — this is already starting to happen. In turn, this will create an even better course with a longer playing season for members, helping to retain and attract more members.”

In all of this Scott sees the members at the forefront of any change. “I set out to be completely transparent in my role, I think I make myself approachable to members and I will openly discuss projects and issues not only to keep them informed but also to gain their input and opinions. I am lucky to be GM at a club where the members are quite loyal, supportive and share in the vision and direction. They have been generous in project donations and are very supportive of me and what I am trying to do. If I can put something in place or change something that makes a member’s experience a better one then I will do my best to implement it.”

The journey of Leon and Scott Warne is more than just a story of turning around a golf club. It is a tale of coming home, of giving back to a community that gave them so much, and of the enduring power of teamwork within a golf club. “I have grown up at Brynhill; all my best friends to this day are still here, and we all still play regularly. I consider myself very lucky to play a big part in it, and I know Leon feels the same. There is still lots to be done and continued changes to make, but we now have a solid plan and direction and we know what we need to do and how we need to do it,” Scott says.

Their efforts, along with those of the dedicated staff, have not only helped save Brynhill Golf Club but have also reignited the spirit and camaraderie that make it a special place for all who walk through its doors. As Brynhill Golf Club looks to the future, it does so with the strength and unity that only comes from a shared history and a deep love for the game of golf. The Warne brothers’ story is an inspiring testament to the impact that passion and perseverance can have, not just on a golf club, but on an entire community of members and visitors alike.