Walter, 7, makes hole-in-one in first-ever round

Some people go their entire lives searching for a hole-in-one. This summer, seven-year-old Walter Hall landed one on his first-ever round of golf!

The youngster stepped out onto Ross-on-Wye Golf Club to play nine holes for the very first time, off the navy tees.

After having shot five, six, six, seven, eight and 11 in his first six holes, he stepped up to the tricky 111-yard, seventh tee and struck the perfect shot.

His father Tim, from Tim Hall School of Golf, caddying for his son who was playing alongside two other members, couldn’t believe it.

He said: “I’m super proud of Walt’s achievement and to witness the shot was an amazing feeling. What’s even more crazy is that he’s got one before me!

“After it went in, I asked him how it felt and he just replied, ‘It feels amazing but can we play another nine holes after we finish?!’

“As we made our way back to the clubhouse, all the members and everyone around were cheering. It was just incredible and the atmosphere was electric!”

Walter, an avid sports enthusiast, has been progressing through the seven-stage junior coaching programme at Ross-on-Wye under the guidance of his father.

And after shooting 54 on his first attempt at nine holes, Walter said: “I loved playing my first game of golf and getting a hole-in-one! One day I want to be just like Scottie Scheffler, he’s amazing!”

England Golf junior development manager Laura Yapp said: “What a remarkable achievement and what a moment it must have been for both Walter, his dad and his friends. Hopefully he goes on to enjoy the game for many years and that his achievement inspires other youngsters to want to pick up a club and play golf!”

While the usual celebratory tradition might be buying a bottle of scotch in the clubhouse, it was obviously a slightly different celebration for young Walter, who enjoyed a lively pizza party with his friends in the evening.

Walter’s achievement may be a proud moment for his family and his club, but it serves as a reminder that golf is a game that can be enjoyed by all ages, and that any achievements can be within reach!