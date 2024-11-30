What is the state of the Scottish golf industry in November 2024?

From high-end new courses opening to others looking to reduce their number of holes in order to survive, Scotland’s golf industry is a mixed picture at the moment.

An energy efficient clubhouse might be cheaper than you think

All the trends this month are about Scotland, where Leadhills Golf Club has been granted £290,000 by South Lanarkshire Council’s Renewable Energy Fund to rebuild a new clubhouse featuring solar panels and energy-efficient lighting.

The funding is 60 percent of the cost of the project.

Spokeswoman Amanda Davis said: “The grant means we can move ahead with our plans to rebuild a new clubhouse. The energy solutions we are incorporating will ensure we remain a focal point for the village while leading the way in sustainable tourism.”

At least two major new golf courses are opening in the next 18 months

The first will be the long-awaited second golf course at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, with Donald Trump’s son saying the president will visit for the opening of.

A second high-end course, which will also be its venue’s long-awaited second course, will fully open in early 2026 but will also open for preview play in the summer of 2025.

Designed by Tom Doak, Old Petty will be at Cabot Highlands, formerly known as Castle Stuart Golf Links.

“We are truly honoured to serve as stewards of this remarkable land and to carry forward the original vision for the property,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, co-founder and CEO of Cabot. “Our goal is to create unforgettable memories in magical places, and there are few places in the world more awe-inspiring than the Scottish Highlands.”

Several other clubs are struggling, though

This is not just Scotland, Balmoral Golf Club in Northern Ireland has said it is considering reducing its holes from 18 to nine to avoid administration, and North Oxford Golf Club will close down in 2025, however it seems some Scottish clubs might be struggling even more than others around the UK.

In September two Scottish clubs closed down, then Scotscraig Golf Club and Musselburgh Golf Club both held EGMs over their futures, and Kirkcaldy Golf Club said it had drawn up emergency plans to survive.

Now Craigie Hill Golf Club has submitted a planning application to reduce its holes from 18 to nine, build a new ‘Sports and Community Hub’ and create a residential development.

As a club spokesman said: “The status quo is not an option. These proposals present a one-off opportunity to create a sustainable future to ensure the local community can enjoy the leisure provision for years to come.”