‘2024 has been a successful year’

A golf club in Wiltshire has said 80 members joined this year and 95 percent of its members renewed for another year.

This comes after many golf clubs have seen participation and memberships increase significantly since 2020.

The Manor House Golf Club says it is reinvesting £75,000 of the revenue back into its golf course this winter as it moves ahead with several major improvement projects.

Seven holes will join the club’s ongoing greenside irrigation programme, cutting down on the need for hand-watering by making water delivery more efficient and slashing wastage.

The club is also accelerating with a major sustainable bunker renovation project, while a woodland clearance project behind the 12th green aiming to encourage hazel dormice back onto the land is also underway.

Golf club manager Andy Ryan said: “As golf continues to boom, we are delighted that so many of our members have chosen to renew their memberships for next year.

“This has been a very busy time for us, with so much going on both on and off the course, and we thank both our new and old members for the faith they have shown in the club to keep delivering the experiences we all want.

“We look forward to making our course even better and more sustainable over the coming year and beyond, and we intend to keep investing wherever possible to make further enhancements in future.”