Another Scottish golf course to close

Caird Park Golf Course in Dundee has become the latest Scottish golf course to announce it will close down.

The venue was told it was to close in early 2024, only for it to be granted a reprieve a few days later, but it has now been told it will close down on April 30, 2025.

This comes after a difficult few weeks for the Scottish golf industry, with several clubs introducing emergency measures to stay afloat, and two other clubs going under.

Now Dundee councillors have voted to close Caird Park – while the future of Broughty Castle remains in the balance. The majority of the committee backed deputy Lord Provost Kevin Cordell’s motion to close the Caird Park golf course and defer a decision on Broughty Castle.

The motion was backed by 15 votes to 13.

A final decision on the future of Broughty Castle is expected in the new year.