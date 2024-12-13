Foremost POS launch unlocks advantages for green-grass businesses

The launch of the new Foremost POS premium system sets a new standard for golf club retail businesses, designed to provide impressive data collection and business insights.

This cutting edge, fully integrated solution was built specifically for Foremost members and seamlessly connects with Foremost’s systems and services, empowering members to boost efficiency and reporting accuracy, saving time and ensuring business success.

Accuracy of data

The Foremost POS system has been designed with green-grass businesses in mind, an investment into software that will change the game of business reporting for golf clubs by ensuring accurate data. According to recent surveys, the majority of golf clubs and club managers are willing to rethink their software suppliers and till systems if there is a noticeable improvement, and the Foremost POS till system has already received outstanding endorsements from many retailers.

“Within two or three months, I knew this was by far the best till system I’d ever used in golf. The price is excellent value, so it’s an absolute no brainer for me,” said Rudy Stables, Hanging Heaton Golf Club.

“It was just easy. The Foremost POS system integrates with my central payments, everything was on the system, ready to go from the minute I opened the doors!”

“By integrating with our bespoke Central Payment & Invoicing System, our innovative new Foremost POS system subsequently delivers accurate retail and margin reporting for businesses. This automatically saves time for our members”, said Andy Martin, managing director at Foremost Golf.

“We are a data hungry business, and Foremost POS empowers our business development consultants to identify opportunities to help member retailers review and improve their operations. This investment underscores Foremost’s commitment to data-driven strategies, reinforced by a powerful POS system tailored to meet members’ needs.”

Seamless integration with key Foremost services

Foremost POS brings exclusive benefits to Central Payment members and Elite Marketing Programme (EMP) members, ensuring that every transaction and marketing effort is maximised for growth.

The EMP system integration prompts the user for data collection, which automatically expands their database, before synchronising with the retailer’s digital marketing system. The automated data capture within Foremost POS ensures that member businesses can effortlessly target their most active customers, through high level golf club e-communications like newsletters, special emails, and social media.

The integration with Foremost’s Central Payment & Invoicing system also reduces the risk of product entry errors, enabling accurate tracking of payments, and provides seamless invoicing management for the business. The Foremost POS system subsequently delivers accurate retail and margin reporting for businesses.

This integration with other services that golf club retailers can use reinforces the key ethos of saving time for the Foremost member, while arming them with a skills bank that promotes informed business decision-making.

“Foremost POS ticked all the boxes that we didn’t have covered as golf retailers” said Matt Dunbabin of Runcorn Golf Club. “From finding products to managing stock and ensuring customer transfers, everything is straightforward for us.”

A simple transition process

Technology often presents significant barriers to entry, especially for businesses trying to adapt to new tools. Lengthy transition periods, complex cost-benefit analysis, and additional staff training can often deter businesses from embracing new systems. Foremost therefore prioritised usability and seamless integration with their existing systems. This approach was vital to streamline the transition process to the Foremost POS system, avoiding the common headaches associated with adopting new technology.

“The till system is very user-friendly. Some of my team are hesitant to embrace technology changes due to business inertia, but they’ve been able to take the Foremost POS transfer in their stride, which is testament to the Foremost POS system” said James Wood of Sudbury Golf Club.

The implementation of the Foremost POS is remarkably user-friendly, with a transfer time of less than 30 minutes. This ensures minimal disruption to daily operations, while the improved functionality of the till system provides golf club retailers with a more intuitive and powerful tool, enhancing both staff and business performance. With this simple transition process, Foremost POS provides the solution for golf club retailers looking to modernise without the stress typically associated with technological upgrades.

“The transition was seamless. A lot of people are wary of changing things up, but the entire thing was completed within 15 minutes, a brand new till system that contained all of my product details,” added Martyn Hamer of Davyhulme Golf Club.

By the numbers

The launch of this shop point-of-sale technology is already offering members significant advantages for their businesses. Foremost POS is a premium system, valued between £100 and £150 per month, but is exclusively subsidised for Foremost members at just £40 per month. As of November, 180 Foremost members are already using the new Foremost POS system, and this number is expected to reach 200 by January. Having just celebrated its 40th anniversary, Foremost has ambitious plans for the new year as the team seeks to build further on this remarkable growth by the end of 2025.

For further advice on how Foremost Golf can help you and your business, email membership@foremostgolf.com or visit grip.foremostgolf.com