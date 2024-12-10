Prince’s to upgrade clubhouse

Prince’s Golf Club in Kent has become the latest top golf club to unveil plans for a number of major upgrades to its clubhouse.

The host of the 1932 Open Championship has said work will commence in early 2025 and will include both aesthetic and functional upgrades designed to improve experiences for both members and visitors alike.

The upgrades include a full white rendering of the clubhouse exterior, along with new windows being installed – providing a fresh, modern look. In addition, the outdoor staircases will be fully refurbished, and a new pathway constructed around the clubhouse to enhance the entrance experience for both members and visitors.

Finally, the installation of a new lift means that Prince’s will be fully accessible for all guests. A dedicated trolley storage area will also be added, offering members greater convenience before and after their rounds.

“These upgrades are an important part of our long-term vision for Prince’s. The clubhouse is a key focal point for our club, and we’re committed to providing facilities that match the quality of our championship links,” commented Rob McGuirk, general manager of Prince’s Golf Club.

“These improvements will not only enhance the aesthetic appeal, but will significantly improve functionality for both our members and visitors. We’re looking forward to seeing the transformation.”

Several leading golf clubs have announced plans for major clubhouse upgrades, or the building of new clubhouses, recently, including St Andrews Links Trust, Prestwick Golf Club, Kirkby Valley Golf Course, Royal Dornoch, Lahinch, Bolton Old Links, Basingstoke, Maften Hall and Royal Ascot.