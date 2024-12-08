Sickleholme Golf Club’s journey to greens perfection with the help of OAS

Nestled in the picturesque Hope Valley of the Peak District, Sickleholme Golf Club is not just a haven for golfers but also a prime example of exceptional course management. With its stunning views, undulating greens and challenging layout, the club has gained recognition as the top ‘Most Underrated Golf Course in the UK’ by Golfshake.com in 2024. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of Matt Holden, head greenkeeper, and his team.

A commitment to excellence

Appointed as head greenkeeper in 2015, Matt Holden brought with him a wealth of experience from his upbringing in the Highlands of Scotland and his work experience placement at Royal Dornoch. His vision for Sickleholme was clear: to elevate the course to its maximum potential, ensuring it remains playable year-round while enhancing the natural beauty of its surroundings.

“When I first came to Sickleholme, I was struck by its potential,” Matt recalls. “The location, the landscape and the existing layout were all fantastic, but I knew there was room to improve the playability and health of the course. It’s been a labour of love, but I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved.”

Over the years, Matt has cultivated a loyal and skilled team of six greenkeepers, whose collective experience exceeds 100 years. Together, they have transformed the course, making it a beloved destination for golfers who appreciate the challenge and scenery alike.

The nutritional greens programme

Central to Sickleholme’s success has been the tailored nutritional greens programme developed by Mark Robinson, technical sales representative from Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS). Mark has known and worked with Matt for many years, creating a programme that balances nutrition, promotes stable and healthy turf, and minimises plant stress and disease.

“It is important that we avoid growth spurts that could lead to increased stress and disease in the greens but more importantly keeping our putting greens true and smooth helps with different paces and gives our players putting consistency and a better game,” explains Matt. To achieve this, Matt utilises a range of OAS products, both biological and non-biological, which have proven to be instrumental in maintaining the greens’ immaculate condition.

Key products in use

Breaker BioLinks Wetting Agent: Essential for retaining moisture in the soil, especially given the club’s location on a hill where greens dry out quickly due to wind exposure. Matt applies this monthly from mid-April to August to help combat Dry Patch, ensuring consistent moisture levels throughout the season. Matt notes: “Our greens are situated on a hill, so they dry out quickly. Even after the heavy rain, a few days of heat and wind our greens start to show signs of stress. Breaker BioLinks has been a game changer in helping us retain moisture, especially during the warmer months.”

CMS Shoot: An organic fertiliser and biostimulant that Matt pairs with Breaker BioLinks. This combination is effective in managing stress and helping to maintain a strong sward. CMS Shoot, derived from condensed molasses solubles (CMS), boosts plant metabolism and stimulates beneficial bacterial and fungal activity in the soil. “CMS Shoot has been fantastic in reducing stress on the greens and promoting a perennial sward,” says Matt. “It’s one of the key products in our programme.”

Nutri-Link Root and Nutri-Link Revive: A cocktail containing humic and fulvic acids, designed to boost root development and stimulate beneficial microorganisms, organic acids and natural hormones to alleviate stress and improve plant recovery, whilst stimulating microbial activity. “An essential product in our programme,” adds Matt.

Autumn Green Bio Granules: A high-potassium fertiliser with added iron, calcium, and magnesium, is Matt’s go-to product for stress relief after maintenance work. “I apply this twice yearly to aid recovery and promote consistent growth. It plays a key role in keeping our greens in top condition. Autumn Green Bio is reliable, and the results speak for themselves. I use it all the time and highly recommend it. It is a great product.”

Symbio BioTabs: These all-natural soil probiotics are used monthly by the greenkeeping team. They contain beneficial bacteria and fungi that help maintain a healthy soil biome. Using this IMP programme, Matt has observed: “Our soil health has improved, and our turf is less susceptible to disease.”

Results and achievements

The consistent application of these products has yielded impressive results at Sickleholme Golf Club. Over time, there has been a marked increase in the prevalence of browntop bentgrass. Matt elaborates. “This shift is indicative of the favourable environment created by our nutritional programme, which has also led to a reduction in disease pressure on the greens. Our bentgrass has thrived, and we’ve seen a significant decline in poa annua. It’s a clear sign that our programme is working well, creating the right conditions for the grasses we want to flourish.”

Notably, the club has dramatically reduced its reliance on fungicides, cutting down from six applications per year to just one or two. Matt now only applies a contact systemic fungicide in October or November, with the most recent application in October 2023. This reduction not only highlights the effectiveness of the programme but also reflects the club’s commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. “Reducing our fungicide use has been a big win,” Matt remarks. “It’s better for the environment and the overall health of the greens.”

Innovations in soil management

Matt Holden’s approach to soil management has been equally transformative. He began using biological products six years ago to address issues with thatch and black layer. Symbio ThatchEater has been particularly impactful, reducing thatch levels to below five percent and eliminating the black layer entirely.

“Our soil profile is vastly improved,” Matt says with pride. “Symbio ThatchEater has given us fantastic results. We haven’t needed to core the greens in five years, which is a great progression.”

Regular aeration and annual scarification, combined with the use of OAS’ biological products, have created a soil profile that Matt is pleased with. “Good aeration is key to maintaining healthy greens,” Matt explains. “We do a form of light aeration every seven to ten days, and this, along with our greens programme, has given us fantastic results.”

Conclusion

Sickleholme Golf Club’s journey to becoming a top-ranked course is a story of dedication, innovation, and the effective use of advanced products from Origin Amenity Solutions. Under Matt Holden’s leadership, the club has achieved its goal of maintaining immaculate greens and set a benchmark for sustainability and excellence in course management. The results speak for themselves; a balanced nutrition and moisture management programme has led to a sustainable IPM strategy across the course.

“I strive for perfection, and with the support of OAS, we’re getting closer to that goal every day,” Matt concludes. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact our work has on the course and the enjoyment it brings to our members and visitors.”