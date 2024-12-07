The Golf House Club, Elie purchases three new Toro hybrid mowers

The Golf House Club, Elie is preparing for its 150th anniversary celebrations with the help of three new Toro Greensmaster TriFlex 3420 hybrid mowers, signifying the club’s commitment to providing an exceptional golfing experience – as it has done for a century and a half.

The traditional links course, located just 12 miles from St Andrews, is the third oldest in the world, with a rich golfing tradition dating back to 1589. For course manager Matt Baird, only one brand is fit for such a historic course: Toro.

“Though our golfing history dates back to the 16th century, the club was founded in 1875, so we’re eagerly anticipating our 150th anniversary next year,” he says. “It’s going to be a huge occasion and we’re busy renovating tees and preparing the course – that’s where the new Toro mowers will come in.”

The trio of hybrid mowers, supplied by Reesink Turfcare, are classic Toro – precise, productive, highly efficient, and capable of the perfect cut – and exactly what Matt’s come to expect from the brand.

“We’ve been using Toro’s flawless Lynx irrigation system since 2019 and a 3420 hybrid mower for some time now, so we know just how good Toro is,” says Matt. “With all the work ahead of our 150th anniversary, it was the perfect time to expand our fleet and bring in more hybrid power.”

The 3420 is enhanced by Turf Guardian leak detection technology and provides immediate audio and visual indication of possible hydraulic fluid leaks. While this is already at minimal risk due to the hybrid engine, it provides an added layer of reassurance. “Not only does it offer us peace of mind, opting for a hybrid also helps us reduce our total emissions as a club,” confirms Matt.

“We’re working hard to improve surfaces, especially tees and approaches,” he continues. “On a traditional links course like ours, people expect to be able to putt from approaches – with their precise quality of cut, the new 3420s will help ensure our surfaces are immaculate.”

But the deal is as much about the people as it is the brand, according to Matt: “Working with John Rankin and Reesink has been a breeze. With all the renovations going on, there’s a long list of jobs to complete, but they’ve been efficient and reliable – just like Toro! – and that’s made life much easier for us.”