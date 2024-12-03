Vandals cause significant damage to Welsh golf club

A golf club in Wales has revealed that a car has been driven onto its course, causing significant damage to its 11th fairway.

Clwb Golff Pwllheli / Pwllheli Golf Club in North Wales posted some shocking pictures of the damage on social media.

A spokesman said the matter has been reported to the police, and that the car came from a nearby track.

“This seems to be an ongoing trend at the moment,” said one club spokesman.

“Really sad to have to attend to this on a Monday morning, especially after the hard work the greenkeepers and course volunteers have put into the course to bring it up to such great condition,” said a member of staff at the club.

“Thankfully, the damage will recover over time but it is an additional task we could do without.”

This comes as more than £10,000-worth of damage has been caused at a Cardiff golf club after it’s thought electric bikes were ridden over the course.

Whitchurch Golf Club says it has been plagued with people driving electric bikes onto the course at night.

It says fairways and putting greens were left with three-inch deep tracks with damage to the first, second and 18th holes as well as the chipping greens.

Christian Bannister, clubhouse manager for Whitchurch Golf Club, said it has been “very disheartening and soul-destroying for us”. Due to the season, there is “no chance” the grass will recover until May, he said. As a result, the club has had to take fringes from the edge of the putting greens to repair the damage.

He said that the club is “trying to battle through”, and warned that the issue could impact them financially: “Everybody’s been very sorry to see it.” In a post on X, the club described it as “mindless damage”.

General manager of the club, Paul Crowe, said that they “just want it to stop”.

Whitchurch Golf Club has more than 1,000 members.The club has been in contact with police, which are now appealing to members of the public for information and to help identify the culprits.