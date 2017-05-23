95% of parents think golf is good for kids

A new survey has found that almost all parents believe that golf provides a safe environment for their children and that it can teach them valuable life skills.

The Sports Marketing Surveys research for golfing charity the Golf Foundation reveals the importance of family to growing the game of golf.

The study involved quantitative surveys during which parents and guardians, junior golfers, club officials and coaches were surveyed across England and Wales.

The results show that 99 per cent of parents see golf as providing a very safe environment for their children, and 95 per cent also believe the sport can teach their children valuable life skills.

They also found that the vast majority of junior golfers (71 per cent) would like to play more golf with their parents.

“The results of the survey prove that golf can have a hugely positive impact on a child’s upbringing,” commented Brendon Pyle, chief executive of the Golf Foundation.

“We know that we can provide safe environments for children of all ages but it was particularly pleasing to see that younger children also have a real appetite to play the sport with their parents.

“Golf is perhaps the only sport where multiple generations of the same family can play together over decades and even compete. The fact that 71 per cent of children surveyed expressed a real interest in playing with their parents proves that if clubs can provide an environment in which all ages feel welcome and comfortable, the sport will grow!”

A key catchment for attracting youngsters to the game of golf is between six and 12 years of age, during which 67 per cent of the UK’s participating junior golfers first take up the game.

Juniors questioned confirmed that factors including availability of junior courses and academies, tolerant members, the ability to bring friends along for free and topically, more varied team formats, are the primary factors in retaining junior members.

As part of the wider Get into golf campaign, family will be a big driver over the coming months. For example, the Golf Foundation is supporting England Golf’s official Family Golf Month; a national campaign targeting family participation through digital advertising and social media during July.

The charity is also distributing ‘HSBC Golf Roots Family Kit Bags’ to over 300 UK golf clubs to enable them to offer free taster sessions to families. The bags will include child-friendly fun-oriented golf equipment, adaptable tee markers and ideas on playing formats for all generations of families to play together.