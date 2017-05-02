Spate of thefts at greenkeepers’ sheds

Police in Scotland have issued a warning to golf clubs to protect their greenkeepers’ sheds after at least two were targeted by criminals.

Newbattle Golf Club in Midlothian was broken into on a recent Saturday night, in which the shed was targeted and a number of power tools were stolen, states the East Lothian Courier.

The following night, at about 10.30pm, Musselburgh Golf Club’s greenkeeping shed was also broken into.

Nothing was stolen, but damage was caused to the doors of the shed and the alarm was activated.

Police believe the two incidents may be linked and are asking anyone who has information to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Nicolson said: “As a matter of course we have advised all other golf clubs in the area to review their security arrangements and we are keen to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity at, or around, Musselburgh Golf Club to come forward immediately.”

Meanwhile, police in Northumbria are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Arcot Golf Club.

“It happened at a storage shed to the rear of the car park at Arcot Golf Club in Northumberland at approximately 9pm on Tuesday, April 11,” said a police spokesman.

“Thieves forced entry to the shed and stole two Stihl chainsaws and a Stihl hedge trimmer.

“Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact them. Officers also want to hear from anyone who may be offered these stolen items for sale.”

Other golf clubs around the UK have also reported break-ins at their sheds recently.

The Braintree & Witham Times states that Rivenhall Oaks Golf Centre had its shed broken during one night in early April, and fireworks were stolen.

Lincoln Golf Club also reported a break-in recently. It said that a Stihl saw was stolen from the alarmed building.