How one club markets the health benefits of golf

The health benefits of a round of golf could be the number one marketing tool golf clubs need to boost participation. Here is the message Stapleford Park in Leicestershire tells its local community about why playing golf is good for them

Now is the ideal time to appreciate some of the benefits that come with playing a round of golf. Research has shown that golf helps keep you active physically, mentally and socially:

Social interaction

Golf is the perfect way to have a catch up with friends or family! Enjoy a round of golf free from the social media world and spend your valuable time with those people that you hold most dear. By teaming up or playing competitions you will also create a wonderful opportunity to meet other people and to build upon and enhance your existing friendships.

Mental alertness

By having a task to focus on will mean your mind is less likely to drift into those stressful or negative thoughts. As golf requires a huge amount of concentration, from judging how hard to hit the ball to incorporating the wind strength and direction whilst hitting that perfect drive or putt, playing a round provides the perfect distraction and mental positivity.

Eye sight

By playing golf you will learn to see small targets from long distances and also improve your hand-eye coordination too.

Muscle endurance

Without even thinking, when playing golf you can easily walk several miles over an 18-hole course and whilst the NHS recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, this is easily achieved during a round of golf! A game of golf involves constant twisting and flexing and so good core muscles are the product of any frequent golfer, leading to a healthy and happy body.

Reduces stress and anxiety

It is no surprise that exercise helps relieve stress, however it has recently been suggested that moderate exercise over longer periods is more effective than short bursts of running.

Research shows that golf even helps reduce stress and anxiety for hours after your game has ended.

Article written by Carolyn O’Sullivan, head of sales at Stapleford Park