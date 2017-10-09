UK’s largest golf resort operator is sold

QHotels, which runs nine major golf resorts in England and one in Scotland, has been acquired in a deal worth about £525 million.

The UK’s largest golf resort operator, which itself acquired six De Vere golf venues just three years ago, has been bought by real estate firm Aprirose, funded by international investors including Chinese investor Cindat Capital Management.

 

Mottram Hall

QHotels was owned by Bain Capital Credit and Canyon Partners. Its clubs were The Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort in Scotland, Slaley Hall in Northumberland, Aldwark Manor Golf & Spa Hotel, Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort and Oulton Hall in Yorkshire, Mottram Hall in Cheshire, Belton Woods in Lincolnshire, Telford Hotel & Golf Resort in Shropshire, Dunston Hall in Norfolk and Hellidon Lakes Golf & Spa Hotel in Northamptonshire.

The Westerwood

Manish Gudka, chief executive at Aprirose, said: “We are pleased to have completed on this exciting and unique portfolio. This was a complicated deal, which had a lot of interest shown in it from the market, but owing to our investors, contacts and transactional experience we were able to get it done in quick time.

Telford Hotel and Golf Resort

“The hotels, spread throughout the UK, will add a new dimension to our asset diverse real estate portfolio and also offer us opportunities to further develop the portfolio to increase the number of beds available.”

The venues will be operated by management company Redefine BDL Hotels. Mr Gudka added that the golf resorts will be operated to the same excellent standards as businesses including Hampton by Hilton London Docklands and Mercure Bristol Holland House.

Slaley Hall

Redefine BDL Hotels chief executive Helder Pereira said: “This is another landmark addition to the portfolio and we’re thrilled. We also look forward to continuing – and strengthening – our already successful working relationship with Aprirose as a key hotel owner. “

Dunston Hall

Aprirose was advised by Colliers, West Ridge, KPMG and Dentons, and Bain Capital Credit and Canyon Partners were advised by Eastdil Secured, Deloitte, DLA and Jones Day.

 

