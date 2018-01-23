New survey provides more evidence that golf is good for you

A new survey on physical activity has found that playing golf can improve life satisfaction, happiness and feelings of being worthwhile, while reducing levels of anxiety.

The Active Lives Survey by Sport England, based on responses from more than 50,000 people over the age of 16 across England, shows a clear link between physical activity of any kind – including the walking benefits from golf – and mental wellbeing.

They were invited to score themselves, out of ten, for mental wellbeing – how satisfied they were with their lives, how happy they were, how worthwhile they felt their life was and how anxious they felt. In all four of these, people who were physically active scored better than those who were inactive. And greater activity was linked to even better results.

The analyses also showed that people who are active feel more able to achieve their goals and were more trusting of their local community. Volunteering was also linked to better outcomes, with people who both volunteer and are active scoring best.

The results echoed a recent study by the charity Mind which confirmed physical activity’s benefits to mental wellbeing. Mind’s two-year landmark study showed that people with mental health problems who are more regularly active have better mental wellbeing.

Sport England’s insight director, Lisa O’Keefe, said: “We now have conclusive evidence that sport and physical activity are clearly linked to mental wellbeing. The benefits come from more than just playing in a team or joining a club – any kind of physical activity can boost mental wellbeing, from swimming to walking and pilates to dance.”

Sports minister, Tracey Crouch, said: “I am delighted that this research provides further evidence of the direct link between participating in sport or physical activity and the positive impact it has on mental wellbeing.”

Last year Macmillan Cancer Support said one round of golf is as healthy as exercising for a week.

In 2016 a public health agency reported that golf is so good for you that doctors should prescribe it.

