Judas Priest’s royalty rights put up for sale due to golf club issues

A portion of the royalty rights of 136 songs by one of Britain’s biggest ever heavy metal bands has been put up for sale due to a golf club being placed into administration.

Astbury Hall in Shropshire, which features a Georgian designed stately home, includes a golf course built and owned by the former Judas Priest guitarist, KK Downing. It entered administration last year.

According to the Shropshire Star, four of Mr Downing’s businesses have been forced into administration and administrators have now placed a share of Judas Priest’s back catalogue on sale.

Famous tracks include Breaking The Law, which has been featured in The Simpsons and on Guitar Hero Live, and which has had more than 30 million views on YouTube, and Living After Midnight, which both made it to number 12 in 1980 in the UK singles chart. The rights are said to be worth between £250,000 and £300,000 a year.

According to the newspaper, “the metal legend developed a top-of-the-range 18-hole course with the ambition of hosting the Open Championship.

“Administrators said the course and hospitality will stay open during the administration, but it is up for sale as they attempt to maximise returns for creditors.

“Joint administrators, Alastair Massey and Steve Stokes, partners at specialist business advisory firm FRP Advisory LLP, are now selling a share of the interest in royalty rights to the Judas Priest tracks, on behalf of Ken Downing Limited.

“Anyone interested is being asked to contact kdl-royalties@frpadvisory.com.”

Mr Massey said: “Ken Downing was a founding member of Judas Priest, and was one of the driving influences of the band’s work up to his departure in 2011.

“As part of the administration process we are selling the rights owned by Ken Downing Limited to 136 tracks, which provide a unique investment opportunity.”

Mr Downing said he had taken a loan out as he looked to build a hotel, and had been “taken aback” at the lender not being more flexible over repayment.