International reciprocal golf club soaring in popularity

A high-end golf club network that provides six UK golf clubs with potential access to thousands of golfers in Asia is thriving at the moment.

The number of network clubs within Pacific Links International has increased by almost 100 since the start of 2018, now totaling more than 300 clubs across 32 countries.

The clubs are situated across North America, Europe, Australia, Japan and south east Asia.

As a result, a total of approximately 120,000 golfers have access to some of the world’s finest golfing venues and Pacific Links plans to further expand its affiliate network to encompass 500 properties.

Pacific Links International works by serving a membership base in Asia and provides reciprocal access to high-end golf clubs across the world. This includes six golf clubs in the UK: Bearwood Lakes, The Gog Magog, Golf at Goodwood, Centurion Club, Celtic Manor and Stoke Park.

Depending on the package the clubs have agreed, their members either do not pay green fees at other affiliate clubs and pay discounted green fees at reciprocal clubs, or their members pay discounted green fees, typically 50 per cent, at other member clubs.

“We are delighted with our progress so far in 2018 and look back proudly upon a very fast start to the year,” said Rudy Anderson, president and chief executive officer of Pacific Links North America.

“A number of international partnerships have allowed us to extend new opportunities to the members of network clubs to play golf in some of the most exciting destinations worldwide. Our recent growth is testament to the acceptance of our network model among ownership groups and golf club management, and current momentum shows potential for further growth as we continue to add value to their memberships.”

As French golf gets set to celebrate its first ever staging of the Ryder Cup in September 2018, Pacific Links International has added eight of Paris’ finest golfing venues to its portfolio through an agreement with UGolf.

Pacific Links International also has an agreement with US-based Arcis Golf, whereby members of network clubs receive access to Arcis Golf properties which comprises 50-plus golf clubs, including: The Oaks at Valencia in California; LPGA International, Florida; Cowboys Golf Club, Texas; Raven Golf Club, Phoenix; and The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Washington.