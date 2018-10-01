Dundonald Links seeks an investor

Dundonald Links in Scotland, which is owned by Loch Lomond Golf Club, has said it is seeking an investment partner to acquire a substantial interest in the venue to fund a development.

Loch Lomond’s owners are ‘inviting investment proposals which will help to deliver the future developments proposed at its subsidiary golf course, Dundonald Links, and Savills has been appointed as advisors’, reads a statement.

The course, originally known as Southern Gailes, lay dormant following military use in World War Two until it was acquired by Loch Lomond Golf Club, and redesigned, in 2003 to provide its global membership with a traditional links challenge.

The 7,100-yard golf course is set on 200 acres of coastal land in Ayrshire and has hosted European Tour events including the 2017 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

Planning permission was recently granted to develop a new permanent clubhouse and replace the existing temporary facility. In addition permission has been granted to develop 32 high quality bedrooms within four golf lodges adjoining the clubhouse, as well as 45 permanent detached residential dwellings located in clusters adjoining the golf course.

Ian Simpson, director in the leisure and trade related team at Savills, comments: “We are delighted to be assisting the Loch Lomond members in attracting an investor to the Dundonald Links Championship Golf Course. The property has a unique opportunity to develop a superb clubhouse overlooking the golf course which will drive the business to its full potential.

“Development of the golf lodges will complement this next stage of development and construction of 45 residential units adjoining the golf course will generate capital to assist with the process.

“The aim is that an investment partner will acquire a substantial interest in Dundonald Links in exchange for capital investment required to complete this exciting development.”