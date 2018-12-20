Crowdfunding page set up for Machrihanish Golf Club steward

A crowdfunding page has been created for the steward who lived at Machrihanish Golf Club’s clubhouse, after the building was destroyed by a huge fire.

With a target of £10,000, it had raised nearly £7,500 just hours after going live.

The venue is on the southern tip of the Mull of Kintyre and has a famous first hole that allows golfers to tee off over the Atlantic.

Emergency services were called out in the afternoon on December 19 and firefighters remained at the scene for several hours.

No-one is thought to have been injured in the fire and some trophies and memorabilia may have been salvaged early on in the day.

However, the top half of the clubhouse has been completely destroyed.

The JustGiving page states: ‘Many of us know Agnes, Iain & Kirsten, some might know Iain through his work at Machrihanish Golf Club.

‘Sadly a huge fire has burnt Machrihanish Golf Club to the ground, this was their home, they lived above the club. Everything is gone. We can only imagine how devastated they feel.

‘We can not replace all their precious memories, but we can help get them back on their feet with the basics. They will need clothes, toiletries, electrics, computer etc just to start.

‘Please help, there is never a good time for a disaster like this, but it is even harder to cope with as Christmas approaches. The family have not had a good year, and this is a tragic end to 2018. Dig deep folks, lets try and do the best we can to help them.’

Machrihanish Golf Club dates back to 1876 and is regarded as one of Scotland’s ultimate “hidden gems”.

Its clubhouse is described on the official website as “the perfect place to relax after a memorable round and soak up the atmosphere of our world famous historic club”.

An investigation will examine the cause of the fire, with some local suggestion it may have started with an electrical fault in the locker room – which was a wooden room.

The JustGiving page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/agnes-iain-kirsty