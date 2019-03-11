Golf club announces partnership with larger hole event organiser

A company that aims to boost participation in golf by modernising the game via the introduction of a format involving larger hole cups, has announced a permanent residency at Thames Ditton & Esher Golf Course in Surrey.

1PUTT is also launching a new tournament at the club in April.

Founded by two brothers with years of family experience in the golf business, Harry and Ross McInley launched the first 1PUTT event in 2016, as a way to modernise the game. Since then, they have organised packed events in Sunningdale Heath, Strawberry Hill, Redlibbets, Dukes Meadows and Banstead Downs, along with a large-scale event for Durham University. The event has even been backed by England cricket batsman, Jason Roy.

Ross McInley said: “The traditional golf hole was inspired by a drainpipe at St Andrews and hasn’t changed for 500 years. In order to combat dwindling numbers, 1PUTT’s design bridges the gap between those who have never played and those teeing off weekly to offer a fun and competitive golfing experience. Faster, more aggressive play with team scramble formats means all abilities can join in. With no dress codes and team kits encouraged, the atmosphere suits the on-course DJs and bars for the perfect golf set-up. Caddy spots are available for those who want to come along for the fun and an après style party awaits those making their way back to the clubhouse.

“1PUTT is the perfect platform for people to approach golf with a new mindset, encouraging participation for everyone and offering more than the traditional format. We’ve deliberately challenged the status quo to remove barriers and stereotypes associated with the game.”

Harry McInley added: “The new golf experience with DJs, relaxed dress code and on-course drinks is something most people never thought possible. Traditional golf courses all around the UK are struggling to get players to take part. 1PUTT is here to challenge the offering and bring friends together on the course.”

The official launch will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 and tickets will be available to buy here: 1putt.ticketco.events