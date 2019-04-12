Housing project ‘will fund golf course redesign’

A plan to build nearly 200 homes on a part of a Scottish golf course will create funding for the course to be redesigned so it can remain an 18-hole venue.

According to the Evening Telegraph, housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes wants to construct about 190 homes at Ballumbie Castle Golf Club which, in 2011, was bought by a Scottish-based property investment company.

The land earmarked for the homes is currently occupied by three of the club’s 18 holes.

Stewart Milne initially told locals who turned up at a consultation event last year that the plan was to downsize the course to nine holes, potentially with the inclusion of a driving range.

However, the club’s course manager, Allan Bange, said it is the club’s intention to find a way to retain 18 holes should the plan go ahead.

He said: “We are, in effect, losing three holes but there will be a redevelopment of the course to keep it an 18-hole golf course.

“If planning permission for the new development is granted, the intention is to keep it at 18 holes.

“The quicker the permission is granted, the quicker we can look into this – but we will need to speak to the owners to get their views on it as well.”

According to the newspaper: ‘The owners of Ballumbie Castle appear to have given their support to the development. We understand the landowner has pledged to reinvest cash from the sale of the land to Stewart Milne into redevelopment of the course.’

John Low, managing director of Stewart Milne Homes North, said his firm was “working closely” with the golf club.

He added: “Our commitment to these proposals is a further sign of our investment and confidence in Dundee and aligns with the plans the local authority has for the future.

“Our overall ambition is of seamless continuation from initial development through to completion of the whole site with a well-designed approach to creating an attractive place to live with a focus on genuine place-making.

“We have worked with the owners of the golf club in promoting their land for residential development and will continue to work with them closely.”