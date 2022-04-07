Sussex venue hopes to convert par three course into housing

A golf venue has submitted plans to convert its par three course into housing.

Rustington Golf Centre in Sussex would keep its par 70 course and an 18-hole adventure golf course if the plans to build 167 new homes and apartments are approved.

Arun District Council refused a larger plan to build 191 homes at the site last year.

The new plans include planting, 396 parking spaces, 253 cycle spaces, open space, and a new access road.

Developer Barratt David Wilson (BDW) Homes says it will appeal last year’s refusal but, in the meantime, the new plans include fewer homes in the form of two to four bed properties and one and two bedroom apartments.

A range of detached, semi-detached, and terrace housing up to two and a half storeys in height are shown on the plans.

A new cycleway to connect to the existing one along the A259 and a pedestrian crossing at the roundabout to the south east of the site are also proposed.

Of the new homes, 50 (or 30 percent) would be ‘affordable’.

But the council said 106 homes had been allocated for the site in total and would be ‘more acceptable’.