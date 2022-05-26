New electric scooter for clean fun on the course

KAASPEED is a new and unique mode of transport for UK golfers. An electric, lightweight, self-balancing, wide-wheeled scooter that provides a new and exciting way to traverse the course and is brought to the UK by Reesink e-Vehicles.

With all clubs worth their salt considering how to entice generation Z and more millennials to the course – and retain their custom – KAASPEED scooters could be just the ticket. They’re fun, different and a talking point for any club.

Dave French, sales manager for Reesink e-Vehicles, says: “Golf managers are facing up to the reality that they need to be more inclusive and attract the younger generation to the sport. KAASPEED is one way to do that. They provide a different aspect to the game, a fun way to get from hole to hole. Plus, as a solo drive, this speeds things up – no veering off for your partner’s golf ball in the opposite direction to yours – and means more games in the same amount of time, bringing sure-fire appeal to this generation.”

Not just that though, at a fraction of the cost of a new buggy, KAASPEED scooters are a cost-effective transport solution, especially as little maintenance is required. The frame is the only one of its kind on the market, encasing all the cables and made from aircraft-grade strong aluminium, yet it’s surprisingly light, weighing only 45kgs.

The car-grade LG cell lithium-ion battery is low-profile, cleverly stowed in the footrest. It’s long-lasting with a long range – a maximum of 31 miles; high performance including top speed of 28mph – which can be limited, and a smart battery management system featuring temperature resistance. And the motor is highly efficient with more torque for maximum hill climbing capacity.

Golf clubs can order KAASPEED scooters pre-configured for their members to hire or buy, with a radius front tyre and a solid tyre wall on the rear, which provides the unique self-balancing profile. Dave expands: “This provides convenience as users hop-on hop-off navigating the course, but also means their golf bag on the back always remains secure and upright. With four stock colours and up to 10 special colours with 14 accessories to choose from, KAASPEED scooters offer great customisation for clubs to offer a unique and fun rental option for their members and guests.”

In addition to the golf scooter setup, KAASPEED also provide configurations for use off road and on, with the choice of two types of tyre – the Scorpion tyre offers excellent traction for woodland and sandy surfaces, while the standard plain tread tyres are perfect for flat ground with turf protection.

Dave concludes: “The trend for electric on the course shows no signs of abating, and rightly so. The course is nature’s playground for golfers and it seems counterintuitive to pollute that with the noise and fumes of diesel transportation.”